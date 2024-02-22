“My Mom Was Making $16,000 a Year”: Draymond Green Discusses ‘Tough’ Childhood With DeMar DeRozan on ‘Dinners With DeMar’

In a candid conversation with DeMar DeRozan on ‘Dinners with DeMar’, Draymond Green discussed how he managed his new-found financial stability, after being drafted. He could fend for the people he cared about after his rookie year. During that time, Green’s business manager contacted him and asked him to include his mother as a ‘dependent’ to manage his income tax on his earnings.

Advertisement

This way, Green could retain more of his money to care for his loved ones. As a young rookie, the Warriors forward did not know much about income taxes. When Green discussed this plan with his mother, she agreed, understanding it could help their family.

During the interview, Green recalled how he faced a tough childhood and when he got to know that his mother makes $16,000 a year. Green told DeRozan,

Advertisement

“My mom was making $16,000 a year! 16,000 dollars a year! And then what I struggle the most with is like, you know that. So you feel almost obligated to help with anything because you now know that reality. But with that comes the burden of knowing that and carrying that issue.”

He understood his responsibility of giving back to his mother, who struggled and helped raise him to become a top NBA player of this era.

Today, Green has built a net worth of $100 million for himself, earning handsomely from his NBA salary and endorsement contracts. Since receiving his first rookie paycheck of $850,000, Green now earns an average annual income of $25,000,000 from the Golden State Warriors after recently signing a four-year $100,000,000 contract with the franchise.

He also earns an additional $4,000,000 from his endorsement contracts with brands such as Nike, Major League Fantasy, and the media network TNT.

Advertisement

Draymond Green’s mother used to heckle him when he was young

Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, ensured that her son played his best whenever he was on the court. She took some tough measures for that, even if it meant heckling or trash-talking his son during games or practices. Mary Babers has always been her son’s number one fan and has often trashed opposing teams on X to support her son. She even wished death upon a Cleveland Cavaliers beat writer for not voting any Warriors players onto the All-Defensive team.

Discussing her approach towards Green, during the Warriors star’s younger days, Babers told GQ,

“I talked trash. If he was garbage on the court, I’m yelling [screams] GET HIM OFF THE COURT! HE SUCKS! [laughs] And that’s why I can be in the gym. People didn’t mind me raggin’ on their children because I ragged on my own. I didn’t just talk about their child out there stinking up the gym. I talked about my son stinking up the gym too. I kept it one hundred.”

In a way, the tough love from Momma Green worked out in favor of Draymond in the long run. Despite being a second-round pick, the Warriors forward emerged as a cornerstone for the franchise and helped establish a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

If it were not for Green’s defensive prowess, the Warriors’ claim for title contention would still have been questionable during their iconic runs between 2015 and 2022.