Myles O’Neal Mocks Dad Shaquille O’Neal’s Ridiculous Reebok Outfit With a Single, Scathing Word

Shaquille O’Neal is a lot of things. An entrepreneur, avid investor, famous former athlete, and even a DJ. However, we aren’t sure we’d call the man one of the more fashionable on the planet, despite all of his attempts over the years. Don’t get us wrong, there are few on the planet that looks more dashing than him in a suit.

However, when it comes to trying things besides that, while the man may not feel like it, he can look incredibly lost. And apparently, we aren’t the only ones of that opinion. No, the youngest of Shaq’s sons, Myles O’Neal evidently agrees with us.

What did Shaquille O’Neal do?

A ball or gala of any kind is usually a fancy one. However, one that is specifically held for sneakers is always going to be on another level. Any celeb attending already knows that they have to bring their absolute A-game when it comes to their kicks. And in this category, Shaquille O’Neal was no different.

So, of course, he had one flashy outfit prepared to say the absolute least. And of course, as you do, he showed it off in an Instagram post, something you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

The Reebok ‘Shaqnosis’ is a shoe that has been ingrained within the sneaker community and is one of the most iconic of all time. So, the signature man himself wearing them is beyond clean.

However, the rest of the outfit… well, it isn’t the greatest. Sure, it’s loud, but fashionable isn’t quite what we’d call it. But who better to explain that, then Shaq’s fashion model son himself, Myles O’Neal? Take a look at his reaction in the tweet below.

But hey, before we get on his back too much, Shaquille O’Neal is 51 years old. That’s an age where most men simply look to wear what’s most comfortable. In comparison, at least the Big Diesel in the effort. And at the end of the day, the man clearly has the confidence to make any outfit work. So really, maybe this get-up was a pretty big hit after all.

