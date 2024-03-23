Kyrie Irving And Mark Cuban Put Up $77000 Each to Out-Bid One Another At The 9th Annual Mavs Ball

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Mark Cuban during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seems like the management’s decision to give Kyrie Irving a three-year extension during the offseason has helped build harmony among the Mavericks athletes. During the 9th annual Mavs ball, in the presence of the Mavs roster plus various VIPs, Kyrie Irving and Mark Cuban tried to out-bid each other to nab a chance for a five-day trip to Slovenia with Luka Doncic.

In the yearly Mavericks tradition, the chemistry between Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Mark Cuban was impeccable. Hoops journalist Dorothy J. Gentry rolled out a video depicting Irving and Doncic having a good ol’ time during the Annual Mavs ball. Irving set a high bar after announcing a bid of $77,000. The auctioneer tried to rev up the rest of the bidders by insinuating a $100,000 pitch.

“Who’s gonna take that? Go to 80, 90, and might go for a 100, which is a round number,” signaled the auctioneer.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic tried to spice things up by raising the stakes. Doncic told the auctioneer that the highest bidder would have the chance to spend a week in Slovenia with Doncic and get a game against the Slovenian basketball national team.

“One week of practice and a game in Slovenia. He just said, he just said it. The national team will be there. One game in practice. The national team will be there, that is a surprise,” informed the auctioneer.

After not drawing any more bids, Kyrie Irving was declared the winner. Furthermore, Mavs owner Marc Cuban doubled the $77,000 bid and the collective sum of $154,000 will go to enter a noble cause. The annual Mavs ball is more than a star-studded affair, it celebrates the franchise’s legacy.

The annual Mavs Ball bears a significant meaning

The annual Mavs Ball aims to honor the charitable endeavors taken by those associated with the franchise. The event is attended by athletes, fans, partners, and upper management alike. The money raised by the Mavs Foundation is directed into charity, so high-stake bids are not surprising. Apart from Irving and Cuban, Doncic also contributed $33,000 to a basketball camp.

Thus, the event is focused on utilizing hoops as a way to add an important layer to the family. In a similar vein, last year, the Eighth annual Mavs Ball managed to haul in a significant amount for charity. The glitzy event last year managed to scoop up $1.85 million. Almost 900 people were in attendance in the event highlighted by the performance of ‘Kool & The Gang’.