“National GF Day”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Hilariously Proclaims His Love for $540,000,000 Worth Beyonce in Front of 892,000 Followers

On August 1st, the country celebrated National Girlfriend Day. It was a big day for Shaquille O’Neal‘s son Shaqir O’Neal. He took the opportunity to profess his love for pop queen Beyonce. The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share his love for the Single Ladies singer. Shaqir ended up sharing a picture of him and the $540,000,000 worth singer with his 892,000 followers. Hugging ‘Beyonce’ in the picture, Shaqir captioned it “happy gf day“.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest Lakers stars to ever play basketball. He had had most of his children by the time he left Los Angeles. Back in the day, Shaq was one of the most famous athletes in the City of Dreams. Therefore, most of his kids grew up around celebrities in Hollywood. Being the son of the most dominant player ever and interacting with celebrities since childhood has probably given Shaqir the confidence to express his love for the superstar singer easily.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son openly expresses his love for pop queen Beyonce

While couples across the country were busy making memories, Shaqir was busy shooting his shot. He recently shared a picture on his Instagram stories where he was seen hugging the pop singer. He had captioned the picture “national gf day.”

However, it was not actually Beyonce in flesh in the picture. Instead, it seemed like a wax-like statue of Beyonce that Shaqir was hugging. Interestingly, it is the same picture that he had shared on his social media on her birthday back in 2019.

It appears like the 20-year-old doesn’t have an actual picture with his favorite singer. However, the young man is relentless, like his father, in his pursuit, even though Beyonce is married to legendary rapper Jay-Z. Currently, Shaqir is playing college basketball with the Texas Southern Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Shaq and son Shareef were in online war to bag Rihanna

Shaqir isn’t the only son in the O’Neal household to thirst over a celebrity. Last year, Shareef O’Neal posted on Instagram and wrote in the caption “waiting for Rihanna like…” Fortunately, Daddy Shaq saw the post and immediately reminded his son who the real suitor was. “She don’t want you, she want me i am sexier,” wrote the Big Aristotle. However, if you think that the banter stopped there, wait for Shareef’s reply. He wrote, “I already bagged her, it’s too late man.”

The four-time champion is not only one of the greatest to ever do it, but he has also proved himself to be an excellent father. Shaq had earlier said that he became a calm and better person after he became a father.