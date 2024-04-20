“I Don’t Do…”: Usain Bolt Once Revealed a Surprising Fact About His Training

With his unmatchable sprinting speed and easygoing personality, Usain Bolt has long been the GOAT of track and field. He created history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, breaking a world record with his sprint. But even the maestros of the track had some leeway to skip out on certain practices, and Bolt came out with his confession once.

In a Vox pop-like interview by RunnersNerd, the track star was asked if he ran 5/10k laps around the track. To their surprise, Bolt denied performing any kind of laps.

To put things into perspective, the Jamaican is a sprinter known for his 100-200-meter races. Sprinters generally do not run for longer distances and utilize intense bursts of energy to zoom through the designated track the fastest.

Distance runners, on the other hand, use up a lot of aerobic energy and tend to train more. While the activity remains the same, sprinters and distance runners have vastly different ways of training. Bolt, rather sheepishly, admitted that he didn’t do laps for the same reason.

“Nah…I don’t do laps.”

However, with his history of attempting sports other than sprinting, he once tried long-distance running in 2021 for a promotional event. Recalling the event that almost got him out of retirement, he quipped,

“I ran a 800!”

But Bolt’s legacy, dotted with many victories, has almost always celebrated him as a GOAT athlete. Now managing various brands and attempting music production, his life off the tracks seems just as fun as before. With that said, his recent tweets have been giving off mixed signals, hinting at a possible return.

Usain Bolt leaves a cryptic message hinting at track return

Years after retirement, Bolt seems to be having the time of his life lately, partying and managing an empire with his team. However, a recent tweet alerted fans that he might still hold the place of the fastest human alive with a well-deserved return.

While the tweet on X was posted from his account, it read in the third person, wishing to “see Usain Bolt run one more time”. Fans immediately caught on to the hint and speculated if he would appear at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Some even wanted him to go up against Noah Lyles at the 200 meters, while others thought he was joking. But only time will tell if the Jamaican decides to smoke the rest of the sprinters again.