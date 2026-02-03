NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Who is Playing?

We have officially reached February, which means we are inching closer to the NBA’s All-Star break. Of course, most of the attention will go to the All-Star Game itself, but there are plenty of entertaining events. One of the most overlooked events of the festivities is the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. However, this year happens to have quite an intriguing group of celebrities set to play.

The Celebrity All-Star Game has become a staple of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities since 2003. Typically, the celebrity game kicks off All-Star weekend. This year, iIt will take place on February 13 at 7 PM ET. It gives basketball fans a small taste of All-Star weekend before the Rising Stars challenge.

Many people have waited patiently to find out who will be returning and who the new faces may be. Thankfully, they don’t have to wait much longer, considering the NBA has finally released the final rosters.

Each team will feature 11 celebrities, including some former NBA players. Both teams also have some talented coaches leading the way. On one team, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, will serve as coaches along with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The opposing team will have comedian Anthony Anderson, along with NBA trainers Lethal Shooter and Chris Brickley as coaches.

Neither team is lacking in the basketball knowledge department. However, that knowledge doesn’t matter too much without skill. Luckily, both teams have some intriguing players.

On the Antetokounmpo brothers’ team, they have Jenna Bandy (in, Shams Charania (NBA insider), Tacko Fall (former NBA player), Rome Flynn (actor/model), Keegan-Michael Key (comedian/actor), Jeremy Lin (former NBA player), Rick Schnall (businessman), Dylan Wang (actor/musician), Amon-Ra St. Brown (NFL player), Cafu (former soccer star) and Glorilla (musician).

Meanwhile, Brickley’s team consists of Badshah, Cody Jones (influencer), Andre De Grasse (track athlete), Mat Ishbia (Phoenix Suns governor, Simu Liu (actor), Mustard (producer), Adrien Nunez (musician/influencer), Taylor Frankie Paul (influencer), Jason Williams (former NBA player), Keenan Allen (NFL player) and Nicolas Vansteenberghe (influencer).

It’ll be quite interesting to see Lin and Fall play on the same team. They have both played in NBA in the last decade. However, one thing the celebrity game has taught us over the years is that there’s always a diamond in the rough. Make sure to tune in on February 13 on ESPN at 7 PM ET to find out who that turns out to be.