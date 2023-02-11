NBA All Star Logo 2023: Breaking Down Black, White, and Yellow Colors Set by Utah Jazz

The NBA All Star weekend is right upon us. With the weekend set to begin from 17th February 2023, we’re less than a week away from the festivities. After 30 long years, the All-Star action has returned to Salt Lake City.

On October 23, 2019, the Utah Jazz and the league announced the selection of the city as the venue for the 2023 NBA All Star Game.

BREAKING: The Utah Jazz will hold a press conference before their season opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Is an All-Star game announcement on the horizon? #TakeNote @BensHoops https://t.co/AS2RMvTvwh — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2019

A big part behind the same could have been the Jazz spent $125 Million on Vivint Arena, which was generously given to them by Miller’s. On that note, the Jazz rolled out the logo for the 2023 All-Star Game just after the 2022 All-Star weekend concluded.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Insider Reveals Best 3 Players in Locker Rooms

NBA All Star Logo 2023

The 2023 All-Star game is being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the team and fans couldn’t be more excited. They had hoped Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert would host the event, but the past offseason changed that entire equation.

When the Jazz launched the logo right after the 2022 All-Star Game, Ryan Smith, the owner of the Jazz,

“We’re going to roll in Utah from Salt Lake to Park City. Don’t come for a couple of days, come for the whole week. Donovan and Rudy are hosting. It’s gonna be pretty sweet.”

It starts now. @NBAAllstar 2023 WELCOME TO UTAH! Jazz Nation is going to show how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/a4GBrw0y8C — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) February 21, 2022

The Jazz then put down a countdown for the upcoming event.

The countdown starts now ⏲️ pic.twitter.com/DlIHDYzHDy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 21, 2022

Even though the two stars that the Jazz owners thought would host are no longer there, they still have representation. Lauri Markkanen has been named as an All-Star starter, after Zion Williamson has been ruled out due to injury.

Also Read: “That Shot Against OKC Actually Was a Bad Shot!”: Damian Lillard Reaffirms Paul George’s Claim About 2019 Playoffs Game-Winner

What happened in the 1993 All-Star Game in Utah?

The 1993 NBA All Star Game was a big event for a lot of players. It was Michael Jordan’s last All-Star game before his first retirement. Isiah Thomas played in his last ever All-Star game. This was Shaquille O’Neal’s debut in the exhibition game.

The West beat the East 135-132.

Considering the game was held in Utah, there might have been a bias behind awarding John Stockton and Karl Malone as co-MVPs for the event.

Also Read: After Apparently Declaring His Dislike Towards Twizzlers, LeBron James Blacklisted Yet Another Candy