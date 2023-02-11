HomeSearch

“That Shot Against OKC Actually Was a Bad Shot!”: Damian Lillard Reaffirms Paul George’s Claim About 2019 Playoffs Game-Winner

Raahib Singh
|Published 11/02/2023

Apr 23, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) makes a three-point shot over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) to defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 118-115 in game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trailblazers, despite having one of the best guards in Damian Lillard, have not been able to capitalize on their situation. Over the last two seasons, they’ve shifted their focus from Dame and CJ McCollum to Dame and Anfernee Simons. Despite their moves, they’ve seen no playoff success.

The last time the Blazers made the playoffs was the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets beat them 2-4 in the first round. Before that, they were eliminated 4-1 in the first round by the Lakers in the bubble.

The last time the Blazers saw any playoff success was in the 2018-19 season. They made it to the Western Conference Finals, where Stephen Curry and the Warriors swept them. However, before they got swept, Damian Lillard hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA History.

Damian Lillard admits it was a bad shot

In 2019, Damian Lillard essentially dismantled the Thunder with a single shot. He made a 37-footer over Paul George to win the game at the buzzer, sealing the series.

At that time, Paul George told everyone that it was a bad shot, and that Dame was lucky to have made it.

In a recent interview, Damian Lillard reaffirmed what PG said and was mocked for all those years ago.

“That actually was a bad shot”

It took Dame four years, but at least PG has his closure.

Paul George actually changed his stance about Dame’s shot

After playing with Dame during the 2021 All-Star Game, Paul George saw some things he hadn’t witnessed before. After the Blazers played the Clippers in March, PG went back on his ‘bad shot’ comment.

Statistics back the fact that it was a great shot. Considering Dame was shooting 55.5% from beyond 30-feet, this was an excellent shot.

