“DeMar DeRozan has made more career field goals than Stephen Curry” : Comparing the career stats of the star guards dominating the MVP leaderboard in the 2021-22 NBA season

DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry were both part of the same draft class. Since then, the Bulls star has made more FG’s than the Warriors superstar.

DeMar DeRozan was picked 9th by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009-10 NBA draft. Despite a slow start to his career, he became the face of the team in the years to come. He led the team to the conference finals and made the All-Star team for 3 straight seasons before getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Stephen Curry was selected 7th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the same season. Unline DeMar, Steph took little to no time introducing the league to his abilities. He averaged 17.5 points while shooting over 43% in his rookie season. He finished 2nd in the Rookie of the Year race.

While both of these star guards started their careers in the same season, there is no similarity in their playing style. Steph relies more on his shooting and his off-ball movement. He even possesses a soft touch around the hoop, making it nearly impossible to guard him.

However, DeMar is from the ‘Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant school of mid-range. He uses the low post to full effect, backing down defenders and hitting turnaround fadeaways is his bread and butter. While the defenders stand a chance in stopping DeMar from reaching his spot, once he does it’s as good as shooting practice for the former All-Star.

Despite a deficit of 700 career points, DeMar DeRozan has made more career field goals than Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry has scored 19,358 points in his career. Whereas DeRozan stands at 18,612 career points. While Steph has a healthy lead in career points, DeRozan has made more field goals in his career. Steph has netted 6,626 shots trailing just behind DeMar with 6,647 made shots.

While this may seem surprising to a layman, it is a no-brainer to an NBA fan. Steph relies heavily on 3 pointers, which increases his average points per shot. DeMar has 385 made threes in his 13-year career. In comparison, Steph has over 3000 threes made in his career.

Another factor affecting career field goals made is the number of matches played. DeMar has played around 900 NBA games while missing only 78 games. In contrast, Steph constantly dealt with injuries early in his career. He has suited up for around 800 NBA games while missing more than 150 games.

While both the stars have absolutely different approaches to the game, they’re both dominating the 2021-22 NBA season. Leading their teams to championship contender status early in the season while being a constant feature in the top 5 MVP leaderboard.

