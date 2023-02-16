“It has to be Nikola Jokic”: Jalen Rose & Draymond Green Discuss Why the Nuggets MVP Should Join Bill Russell and Larry Bird in Prestigious Feat

Feb 13, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the court during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With almost three-fourths of the regular season coming to an end, we get a better idea of the players that are the frontrunners to win the MVP. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum are some of the contenders to win the inaugural Michael Jordan Trophy. However, it is Nikola Jokic who is the clear-cut favourite to add a 3rd MVP trophy to his resume.

Leading the Denver Nuggets to the top seed of the Western Conference, Nikola’s contributions are a huge reason behind the Colorado-based franchise being 41-18.

Having played 33.6 MPG (lowest among the top 5 MVP contenders), the Joker is on set to become the first center to average a triple-double for the entire season – 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game.

Jalen Rose backs Nikola Jokic to win 3rd straight MVP

On the recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show”, the Golden State Warriors leader hosted Jalen Rose. The former DPOY asked the 50-year-old to name his pick for the 2023 MVP honours.

Without any hesitation, the Pacers legend named the Serbian as his selection for the same. Justifying himself, the analyst explained:

“You can’t ignore what the Joker’s doing. Bill Russell and Larry Bird are the only people to win the MVP three times in a row. And so what ends up happening is it becomes an award about storyline, it becomes an award about a perception of doing the most with the least and/or having a historic year to go with your numbers. And so after he’s won it twice, it’s like, all right we should be trying to give it to somebody else.

Right now, Denver’s number one in the West. Historic stats. This dude about to average a triple-double. As a center. That’s just mind blowing. It has to be the Joker. He getting 25, 12, and 10 assists on a nightly basis, shooting 60% and like 40% from three.”

The Joker’s historic season

Nikola has been a triple-double machine this year. With the team winning all of their 21 games when Jokic records a triple-double, the European has been efficient, to say the least.

Further, the 6-foot-11 is the only player in the entire association to record 1000/500/500 so far this season.

It is a huge possibility that the 27-year-old becomes the first player in almost 40 years to win 3 consecutive MVP awards.

