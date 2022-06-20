NBA Draft 2022 date and time: When and where is the NBA Draft 2022?

The NBA Draft 2022 is around the corner and like all eager fans of basketball, we too are excited to welcome new players into the league.

Each year the Draft brings us fresh young talent out of collegiate teams. These players come with the highest ceilings and incredible potential.

The draft is also a time for teams to make trades and capitalize on their positions. Every year, the Draft is held after the NBA season concludes and this year, it is no different.

Incredibly talented players like Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are up for grabs. Teams will be evaluating everything and will leave no stone unturned in their quest to unearth the next big thing.

So, the real question remains:

When is the NBA Draft 2022 and where can you watch it?

The 2022 NBA Draft will be on Thursday, June 23rd. You can watch it on ABC or ESPN. If you’re a resident of Canada you can catch it on TSN. For live streams, you can log into ESPN or TSN Direct for Canadian viewers. Fubo TV is also an alternative.

It will start at 7:30 pm ET and each team will roughly get 5 minutes per pick and the draft is roughly 4-5 hours.

Where is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in New York. It is the ninth year in a row that the event will take place in the same venue.

What is different this time?

This year, the draft will feature 58 picks between the 1st and 2nd round. The usual number of picks is 60, however, this year the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have lost their picks due to a violation of tampering rules.

Which team picks first in the 2022 NBA Draft?

This time, the Orlando Magic have the first pick in the draft. It is their first pick since 2004 and they will be hoping for a repeat of the same fortunes.

Following the Magic are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons.

Who will go first? Will there be a deadline on draft day? We’ll find out soon enough. Stay tuned!

