Basketball

NBA Draft 2022 date and time: When and where is the NBA Draft 2022?

The NBA Draft 2022 is around the corner and like all eager fans of basketball, we too are excited to welcome new players into the league. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"We need to identify top 18 to 20 players": Rahul Dravid reveals urgency to identify ICC T20 World Cup squad as soon as possible
Next Article
"What is Mick Schumacher doing?"– Watch Haas superstar being an imposter in Mercedes garage; Toto Wolff reacts awkwardly
NBA Latest Post
The NBA Draft 2022 is around the corner and like all eager fans of basketball, we too are excited to welcome new players into the league. 
NBA Draft 2022 date and time: When and where is the NBA Draft 2022?

The NBA Draft 2022 is around the corner and like all eager fans of basketball,…