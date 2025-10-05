NBA Insider Doubts Jared McCain’s Role Once Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George Are Fully Healthy

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain had an impressive first half to his rookie season last year, averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, the dream was cut short due to a meniscus injury. While on his way back to being game-ready for the upcoming season, he also suffered a torn UCL in his thumb during an off-season workout.

Currently out of surgery and on the mend, McCain is expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 season. While this might not be the end of the world for a rookie, things are not that simple either. When McCain returns, he will enter a squad that will have stars like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George fully fit and raring to go.

It will not be easy to find a spot on the court amid these giants, something he would have cemented, one would imagine, had he not suffered from back-to-back injuries. Former NBA star Tim Legler, who is impressed by McCain in the limited time he has been on the court, is sceptical about the guard’s return.

“He was definitely impressive in the time he played last year. 23 games, over 15 points a game. Really, really hard the way he attacks offensively. He’s just relentless. Very, very impressed,” said Legler.

“But here’s the thing, most of what he did was without those guys. And now he’s already hurt, right? We don’t really know exactly what Jared McCain’s going to look like, if those guys are healthy and playing. How does that impact his rhythm, his minutes?” Legler asked.

The player-turned analyst asserts that McCain’s performance from last year was only possible because the 76ers didn’t have anyone else to do the job. “So he had this incredible opportunity as a rookie to have all kinds of touches and freedom and shots and no worries about any of that stuff,” said Legler.

“Not even worried about winning games. Didn’t really play on a team that was worried about winning because those guys were out so much and so early … it’s almost as if the season never happened for the Sixers and now he’s already hurt,” he asserted.

That said, Legler did admit that, going by the display he put on last season, McCain will end up having a good career.

“He’s definitely a guy who’s always going to be able to put the ball in the basket. He’s got a knack for it, plays hard, but there’s so much unknown about what that’s going to look like when he plays if those guys are on the court too,” Legler explained.

There are just too many variables involved when it comes to McCain’s role in the 76ers’ scheme of things at the moment. It remains to be seen how he is utilized once he gets fit to play in the upcoming season and how well he fits into that role.