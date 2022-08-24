NBA Insider Marc Stein hints at $40M worth Dennis Schroder reuniting with LeBron James in LA

NBA Insider Marc Stein believes Dennis Schroder has a legitimate chance of returning to the LA Lakers in the upcoming season.

Post reports of Kyrie Irving staying in Brooklyn, the LA Lakers find themselves in deep waters, recovering from last season’s dismal performance. GM Rob Pelinka and co are making the run to surround superstar LeBron James with the right pieces, with his championship window closing.

The King, who is on the quest for his 5th championship, cannot be the sole engine of the purple as he enters his 20th season. Playing alongside James is a desire for many, with some not hesitating to voice it publicly. One such player looking to rekindle his association with the Lakers is Dennis Schroder.

Recently, the former Lakers guard caused a storm on the Internet, expressing his desire to run it back with James. It’s only been downhill for the 6ft 1 guard since the 2021 playoffs, who failed to perform according to expectations.

Nonetheless, the German native may very well have the perfect chance to redeem himself from the sins of the past, with the Lakers reportedly showing interest in him.

Marc stein makes a revelation about Dennis Schroder reuniting with the Lakers.

King James, who recently commented on Schroder’s IG post, didn’t expect things to pan out the way they have after Schroder made his wish to reunite with the four-time champion public.

Shoot your shot. ☄️ Dennis Schroder wants another chance with LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6u9HdB1ZK6 — theScore (@theScore) July 19, 2022

Schroder continues to be the target of a meme fest post his exit from the Lakers in 2021. The 28-year-old declined a 4-year $84M offer from GM Pelinka, hoping to make $100-120M in free agency, as this gamble proved to be a nightmare, courtesy of his underwhelming performance in the playoffs.

Post his exit from the Lakers, Schroder signed a 1-year $5.9M taxpayer mid-level exception contract with the Celtics. Nevertheless, in less than 6-months, the Cs shipped Schroder to Houston, where he suffered a shoulder injury during the end of the season, keeping him out for the remaining time.

Heading into the off-season, Schroder could be bestowed with the perfect opportunity to redeem himself. According to recent reports, the Lakers are interested in reuniting with the German baller.

Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a “legit consideration” for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22. More NBA notes: https://t.co/EwiaWFuKoI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 23, 2022

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Lakers have to offer Schroder, given his exorbitant demands in the past.

