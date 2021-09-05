“LeBron James let us all down!”: Knicks fans found it difficult to believe that ‘The King’ chose Miami Heat over them during The Decision

LeBron James shocked the world in 2010 by announcing a sensational signing with Miami Heat on live TV. New York Knicks fans were not amused by the decision, to say the very least.

LeBron James is a certified legend of the game, having won 4 championships during his long and illustrious career. His appeal amongst fans is also at an all-time high, with the great having delivered titles to 3 cities in the last decade.

The situation in 2010, however, was extremely different. While the King was undeniably one of the best players in the league, he was labeled a playoff choker. While the 4-time MVP had carried bad rosters to the Finals, he had never come close to lifting the Larry O’Brien.

When free agency approached in 2010, LeBron was courted by multiple teams around the league. The Cavs, Bulls, Knicks, and Heat were the main contenders, all being fringe-playoff teams hoping to land a superstar. In a memorable and super-controversial TV program, LeBron finally announced that he would be “taking his talents to South Beach”.

While fans back in Cleveland were furious and burnt LeBron’s jerseys, other teams were not pleased as well. While the Bulls already had a great roster with future MVP Derrick Rose, future DPOY Joakim Noah, and star Luol Deng, the Knicks were the ones to take the hardest hit.

In a video that has resurfaced online, Knicks fans can be heard expressing their displeasure regarding The Decision.

Knicks fans have had to endure some terrible decades since Patrick Ewing retired, with most blaming the front office and unpopular owner James Dolan. Landing LeBron was key to their chances of contending for a championship, and they were disappointed yet again.

We have to appreciate the confidence of some Knicks fans though. One fan can be seen claiming how it was LeBron’s loss in rejecting the New York team. Others hoped they would sign big names like Tony Parker and Chris Paul in the next free agency. Another fan correctly predicted the future signing of then Nuggets superstar Carmelo Anthony, but we all now know how that went down.

It’s frankly been sad witnessing the decline of a once-feared team led by Clyde Frazier in the 1970s. With the incumbent MIP awardee Julius Randle and young star RJ Barrett, we hope the Knicks get back in the limelight as soon as possible.