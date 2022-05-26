“NBA now means National Blowout Association”: Fans grow sick of one sided games in 2022 Playoffs after Game 5 between Heat and Celtics

The continuing trend with how the Game 5 between Celtics and Heat, NBA Commissioner must be in disbelief like the rest of us with the quality of the games in 2022 playoffs.

Since the start of 2022 NBA Playoffs there hasn’t been a single series that has entertained us through and through. Adam Silver must also be in thorough disbelief like the rest of us.

Although the Suns – Pelicans in Round 1, and Warriors – Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semi-finals had some engaging games, they also had at least two blowouts.

Out of 12 completed series we have had just two which went down to Game 7, Bucks – Celtics in Eastern Conference Semi-finals and Suns – Mavericks in WCSF.

Both those series also had some unbelievably disengaging matches as well, the latter had 4 games that on average ended with a 27 point deficit.

That’s been the story of the 2022 postseason. It just trails the 2016 postseason for the most games that end with 20-point deficits in a single season’s Playoff.

Fans in disappointment with the quality of games! Game 5 between the Celtics and the Heat might have ben the last nail in the coffin.

As we are looking towards Conference Finals, and neither East nor West look a little promising to give some good old last possession games. Overtime, which was a very common terminology used in the regular season, has been unheard-of.

Get this, the 4-0 humbling of Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets by the Celtics has a combined 4-game point differential of 18 points. That was probably this season’s closest series. Yes, we are talking about a swept series.

Overall, the Boston Celtics has been involved in 6 no-contest games and so has the Dallas Mavericks. Miami Heat has been in 8 such games and Warriors in four.

And that’s not including games that ended with a differential of less than 15-points or few of the ones which looked like settled at the half-time having more than 20-25 point defferential but went on to end with-in 10 point deficit because of the more involvement of team’s second or third unit.

Fans obviously are not too thrilled with it either.

NBA = National Blowout Association — mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) May 25, 2022

It’s really getting ridiculous. They need to cut down on throwing up bricks from 3s and actually play the game — ZenSports (@zensports) May 25, 2022

it’s not scripted they wouldn’t make it this boring — mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) May 25, 2022

Bulls started this — Isaiah 🚀 (3-1) (53-29) (@TrolledByTrey) May 25, 2022

The last 10 contests, i.e., two second-round Game 7s and eight conference finals games, have been decided by an average margin of 17.6 points. That’s just sad, more than disappointing.