NBA ON TNT Crew: Who Are the Play-By-Play Announcers, Sideline Reporters, and Analyst for TNT?

Who are the play-by-play announcers, sideline reporters, and TV analysts on NBA on TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season?

NBA on TNT provided fans which much needed great news about their ‘Inside the NBA’ crew when they revealed their 4 guys would be signed on for another 10 years. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith have become a staple on basketball commentary over the past decade.

A Turner Sports product, NBA on TNT has been around since 1989, with this upcoming 2022-23 season being the 39th year that they will be broadcasting games. The broadcasting schedule has TNT showcasing double-headers on both Tuesdays and Thursdays from the start of the season to the end (18 Tuesdays and 13 Thursdays).

With the season starting back up, let’s take a look at all of the television analysts, sideline reporters, and play-by-play announcers on the TNT roster for 2022-23.

Play-by-play announcers

Kevin Harlan (lead play-by-play announcer)

Brian Anderson

Ian Eagle

Spero Dedes

Reporters

Chris Haynes

Rebecca Haarlow

Stephanie Ready

Dennis Scott

Kristen Ledlow

Nabil Karim

Jarden Greenberg

Allie LaForce

Analysts

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal

Kenny Smith

Steve Smith

Greg Anthony

Jamal Crawford

Jim Jackson

Grant Hill

Candace Parker

Isiah Thomas

Stan Van Gundy

Reggie Miller

Brendan Haywood

Studio Hosts

Ernie Johnson

Kevin Frazier

Matt Winer

Adam Lefkoe

