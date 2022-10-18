NBA ON TNT Crew: Who Are the Play-By-Play Announcers, Sideline Reporters, and Analyst for TNT?
Samir Mehdi
|Tue Oct 18 2022
Who are the play-by-play announcers, sideline reporters, and TV analysts on NBA on TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season?
NBA on TNT provided fans which much needed great news about their ‘Inside the NBA’ crew when they revealed their 4 guys would be signed on for another 10 years. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith have become a staple on basketball commentary over the past decade.
A Turner Sports product, NBA on TNT has been around since 1989, with this upcoming 2022-23 season being the 39th year that they will be broadcasting games. The broadcasting schedule has TNT showcasing double-headers on both Tuesdays and Thursdays from the start of the season to the end (18 Tuesdays and 13 Thursdays).
With the season starting back up, let’s take a look at all of the television analysts, sideline reporters, and play-by-play announcers on the TNT roster for 2022-23.
Play-by-play announcers
- Kevin Harlan (lead play-by-play announcer)
- Brian Anderson
- Ian Eagle
- Spero Dedes
Reporters
- Chris Haynes
- Rebecca Haarlow
- Stephanie Ready
- Dennis Scott
- Kristen Ledlow
- Nabil Karim
- Jarden Greenberg
- Allie LaForce
Analysts
- Charles Barkley
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Kenny Smith
- Steve Smith
- Greg Anthony
- Jamal Crawford
- Jim Jackson
- Grant Hill
- Candace Parker
- Isiah Thomas
- Stan Van Gundy
- Reggie Miller
- Brendan Haywood
Studio Hosts
- Ernie Johnson
- Kevin Frazier
- Matt Winer
- Adam Lefkoe
