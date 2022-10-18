footer logo
NBA ON TNT Crew: Who Are the Play-By-Play Announcers, Sideline Reporters, and Analyst for TNT?

Feb 25, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Shaquille O’Neal (left), Ernie Johnson (lc), Chris Weber (rc), and Charles Barkley (right) on the TNT set at the 2012 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars competition at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Samir Mehdi
|Tue Oct 18 2022

Who are the play-by-play announcers, sideline reporters, and TV analysts on NBA on TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season? 

NBA on TNT provided fans which much needed great news about their ‘Inside the NBA’ crew when they revealed their 4 guys would be signed on for another 10 years. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith have become a staple on basketball commentary over the past decade. 

A Turner Sports product, NBA on TNT has been around since 1989, with this upcoming 2022-23 season being the 39th year that they will be broadcasting games. The broadcasting schedule has TNT showcasing double-headers on both Tuesdays and Thursdays from the start of the season to the end (18 Tuesdays and 13 Thursdays). 

With the season starting back up, let’s take a look at all of the television analysts, sideline reporters, and play-by-play announcers on the TNT roster for 2022-23.

Play-by-play announcers 

  • Kevin Harlan (lead play-by-play announcer) 
  • Brian Anderson 
  • Ian Eagle 
  • Spero Dedes 

Reporters 

  • Chris Haynes 
  • Rebecca Haarlow 
  • Stephanie Ready 
  • Dennis Scott 
  • Kristen Ledlow 
  • Nabil Karim 
  • Jarden Greenberg 
  • Allie LaForce 

Analysts 

  • Charles Barkley 
  • Shaquille O’Neal 
  • Kenny Smith 
  • Steve Smith 
  • Greg Anthony 
  • Jamal Crawford 
  • Jim Jackson 
  • Grant Hill 
  • Candace Parker 
  • Isiah Thomas 
  • Stan Van Gundy 
  • Reggie Miller 
  • Brendan Haywood 

Studio Hosts 

  • Ernie Johnson 
  • Kevin Frazier 
  • Matt Winer 
  • Adam Lefkoe 

