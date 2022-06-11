Basketball

“NBA scouts had me thinking of pursuing business in college!”: Celtics’ Derrick White shares his incredible story from being a nobody to starring in the NBA Finals

"NBA scouts had me thinking of pursuing business in college!": Celtics' Derrick White shares his incredible story from being a nobody to starring in the NBA Finals
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"$30-40 Million salary allowance is inadequate" - Toto Wolff favours cap on drivers' salaries
Next Article
"I don't know, he came out of nowhere, McGregor punched me!" says Facchinetti
NBA Latest Post
"NBA scouts had me thinking of pursuing business in college!": Celtics' Derrick White shares his incredible story from being a nobody to starring in the NBA Finals
“NBA scouts had me thinking of pursuing business in college!”: Celtics’ Derrick White shares his incredible story from being a nobody to starring in the NBA Finals

When Derrick White revealed how everyone passed on him due to his and how he…