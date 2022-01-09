NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Luka Doncic playing vs the Chicago Bulls? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for the superstar ahead of matchup against DeMar DeRozan and Co

Dallas Mavericks’ injury report update reveals the availability of All-Star guard Luka Doncic ahead of clash versus table-toppers Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic has been somewhat of a disappointment this season. While the 22-year-old is averaging an impressive 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, it is a far cry from the potential MVP-type year the fans were expecting from the Slovenian superstar.

The Dallas Mavericks are on the back of the 5-game winning streak ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls. In fact, the wins include victories over fellow Western Conference teams such as Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

What is Luka Doncic’s status ahead of matchup against Chicago Bulls?

According to the Mavericks injury report, superstar Luka Doncic has been upgraded to ‘questionable’ from out. This news will be music to the ears of Dallas Mavericks fans.

Luka Doncic upgraded to questionable; Marjanovic clears protocols ahead of Mavs-Bulls on Sunday https://t.co/WB2lyjKYq6 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 9, 2022

The 2x All-Star sustained an ankle injury during their match against the Golden State Warriors, where they emerged victorious in a 99-82 win.

Here is how Luka Doncic hurt his ankle pic.twitter.com/3ZQowwzWSo — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 6, 2022

As a result, the 22-year-old star ended up missing their last matchup against the Houston Rockets. However, Jalen Brunson had a 15 point, 10 assist double-double in Luka’s absence to guide the Mavs to victory.

If Luka is out, expect players like Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to soak up some of the offensive pressure if Luka Doncic ends up missing the game versus the league-leading Bulls.

The Mavericks enter the contest against the Bulls as clear underdogs. They definitely will need the services of Luka Doncic to have some sort of chance against Chicago.

