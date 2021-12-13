NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Devin Booker playing vs LA Clippers? Phoenix Suns release hamstring strain report

Devin Booker has been ruled out of the Suns’ NBA TV clash against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, as reported by Kellan Olson.

Devin Booker is in the middle of another All-Star season as he continues to build up on his Hall of Fame resume. The 7th-year guard played his first NBA playoffs last year, advancing to the Finals with Chris Paul and co.

Booker was the leading scorer by volume for the Suns as they took the league by storm last year. Always dismissed earlier on in his career as an ’empty stats’ player, Devin proved the hilarity of those notions emphatically.

He also earned a selection to Team USA for the Olympics at Tokyo. Booker was one of the team’s best perimeter defenders all through the tourney, leading by example on that end.

Also Read – NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Phoenix Suns? LA Clippers release injury report for MVP contender

An NBA Finals run also seems to have helped him in terms of improving his shot selection. His confidence is visibly up now, and he’s playing at a controlled pace all game long. D-Book has indeed been the biggest factor for the Suns’ hot start to the season, 25 games in.

Devin Booker ruled out of the Suns’ NBA TV clash against the Clippers tonight

However, Booker sustained a hamstring injury at the end of November during their marquee clash against the Warriors. He came out of the game at halftime, but the Suns held on for the dub against Golden State.

However, Devin Booker has been out of action since that game, missing their loss that Friday against the Dubs. Phoenix have held on in his absence, getting wins against Boston and San Antonio. But the Clippers will bring playoff steel with their defense that neither of those teams had.

Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is questionable for the Suns tomorrow in LA against the Clippers. Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) are both still out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 13, 2021

Booker could’ve been a big factor giving the Suns an edge in that game. Despite his absence, however, the league leaders will be significantly favored against a Clipper team likely missing Paul George

Also Read – “When the coffee hits and you really have to go to the bathroom”: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes his hilarious sense of humor to Twitter after the win vs the Knicks.