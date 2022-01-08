NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Evan Fournier playing vs Boston Celtics? New York Knicks release injury report

The best player in the Celtics-Knicks matchups this season, Evan Fournier, might not play their last regular game.

In the middle of a COVID-19 stricken NBA season, injury is the last word any fan or team wants to hear these days. Especially the teams that are to fight for Playoff contention.

The New York Knicks are one such team. After finishing at the fourth spot last term, they are currently standing at 10th in the East with almost half the season already played.

They are just a game below the .500 mark. Their 108-105 victory over the Celtics on Thursday took them a game above their Boston rivals who now sit at 11th.

In their 3rd match-up of the season, the Knicks have the edge over the C’s with a 2-1 lead. Evan Fournier has played a major role in all those games. But the former Celtics guard is questionable to play the fourth and final game between the two teams.

Evan Fournier questionable for Knicks’ rematch with Celtics after career-best night https://t.co/KjBHsCjrN9 pic.twitter.com/r9VCN08WDH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 8, 2022

Evan Fournier’s absence might take the Knicks’ chance of winning a little down

The French international has been listed as questionable for the Saturday visit to Boston with a contused left thigh. Fournier netted a career-high 41 points and tied a franchise record with 10 made 3-pointers in a buzzer-beating victory Thursday at the Garden.

He averages 35.0 points, shooting 55.4 percent from the field with 20 three-pointers in 3 games this season against the Celtics. His numbers drop to 11.7 points with a field-goal percentage of .388 — including a scoreless game Tuesday night at Indiana — in his other 35 appearances.

The shooting guard signed a four-year deal worth up to $78 million via free agency with the Knicks after spending just half a season with the Celtics. He surely comes with whole another intensity when facing the team who got rid of him in a few months.

The amazing Knicks fans would want the former Magic man to be in the line-up so the New York team completes their gentleman’s sweep at the TD Garden.

