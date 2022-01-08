Is Steven Adams playing tonight vs LA Clippers? Memphis Grizzlies release injury report ahead of matchup against Reggie Jackson and Co

Steven Adams will be out of action for the Memphis Grizzlies in their clash against the injury-riddled LA Clippers on Saturday night.

Steven Adams was chosen by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The 28-year-old New Zealand-born star spent eight seasons with the Thunder. The 28-year-old was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans where he signed a two-year, $35 million extension.

During the 2021 pre-season, Adams was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The former OKC center is the only player to have featured in all 40 games for the Grizzlies this season, who have been one of the most improved teams in the NBA.

Adams has fit in well with the Grizzlies’ potent offense in his first season with the team. Adams, who isn’t required to shoot many shots, is instead making his mark on the glass and assisting teammates. With the season nearly halfway through, the Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference with a 26-14 record. Furthermore, they have won seven games in a row prior to their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Adams is averaging a career-high three assists per game. Moreover, he is averaging more rebounds than he did the previous two seasons with OKC and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Steven Adams enters the NBA Health and Safety Protocol as the Grizzlies look to make it eight wins in a row against the LA Clippers

Kiwi international, Steven Adams has been sidelined by the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As a result, Adams will not play in his Memphis Grizzlies game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. In addition, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Kyle Anderson are all doubtful for the Grizzlies match against the Clippers.

With Covid-19 once again proving to be a burden on the NBA, more than half the league’s players have now been listed in the NBA health and safety protocol.

The Memphis Grizzlies received a big boost when star man, Ja Morant returned from injury. In fact, the Grizzlies look like one of the top dogs in the Western Conference right now. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are missing star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Despite that, they are still a very resilient team in Western Conference.

The loss of Adams will be significant for the Grizzlies, who have been one of the season’s biggest surprises. In recent weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA.

The team will hope to maintain their impressive record this season by continuing their brilliant form and capturing another win against the Clippers.