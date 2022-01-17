NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Jrue Holiday playing for Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is set to be missing from action as he is ruled out for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks currently sit 4th in the Eastern Conference and will face off against the Hawks on Monday night without one of their star players. The reigning NBA champions will look to continue on the back of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fine form this season who is one of the favorites to be crowned MVP for the current season.

Giannis leads the KIA MVP ladder currently, and will look to lead the Bucks to glory once again this season. He is averaging 28.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 6 assists per game this season. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have been of great support to Giannis helping the Bucks maintain a top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Holiday has averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33 games this season, and has been a key contributor for the Bucks on both ends of the floor.

Jrue Holiday will miss a fourth straight game for the Milwaukee Bucks with left ankle soreness but head coach Mike Budenholzer insists it is not a long term issue.

#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday will miss his 4th straight game w/ ankle soreness.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said there isn’t a concern it’s a long term issue and added, “I think he’s making progress. He’s in a good place so we’ll just see how long it takes.” — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 15, 2022

Holiday has been absent for weeks due to the league’s health and safety protocols and an ankle injury, which could jeopardize his chances of making the All-Star team, but Jrue’s importance to the Bucks has been demonstrated during this difficult period.