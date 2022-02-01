“We don’t give a f**k about the money!”: Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million and is at risk of losing another $12 million as he continues to hold out on the Sixers

Ben Simmons has lost around $19 million in fines this NBA season and could lose up to $12 million more if he doesn’t suit up.

Ben Simmons requested a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers back in the 2021 NBA offseason and fast-forward to today, the 6’10 point guard is still technically a Sixer. Daryl Morey has said on various occasions that he would love to have Simmons back in the lineup but by the looks of it, that ship has sailed long ago.

To avoid getting fined for practices, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, Ben Simmons has been showing up to Sixers practices and doing his due-diligence. In these practices however, he’s remained distant from his teammates and kept to himself for the most part.

His participation in practices hasn’t stopped him from being fined altogether unfortunately. He is still in violation of team policies by sitting out regular season games and given that they will most likely be in the postseason, his potential negligence to take to the court will have him fined as well.

Ben Simmons and how much he’s been fined throughout the season.

Sources close to Simmons have told Shelbourne that they do not give a f**k about the money. Ben seems to desperately want to get out of Philadelphia and GM Daryl Morey has stated that it is unlikely a star of his caliber gets moved prior to the February 10th deadline.

Ben Simmons has missed every single one of the 76ers’ 50 games and this has resulted in a whopping $19 million in fines. According to Ramona, if he were to sit out the rest of the season, he would be fined another $12 million.

It was speculated that Simmons would eventually budge and give in to the Sixers’ demands due to the amount of money he will be missing out on. However, with 50 games down the hatchet, it’s becoming clearer that the DPOY candidate will most likely not take to the court a member of the 76ers ever again.