NBA Twitter Cries Murder as 6ft 9′ Jarrett Allen Buries 7ft 2′ Bol Bol at the Rim in a Mesmerizing Poster

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen puts seven-footer Bol Bol on the poster, leaving Twitter stunned.

While the NBA today may have shifted to a more guard-oriented league, it’s always a delight to watch a class of old-school basketball, especially when it involves the bigs. Though the 3-pointer shot is more prevalent today than ever, the big man’s dunks and blocks can never go out of fashion.

Fans know they are in for a treat when the NBA’s big men battle it out in the paint. Such was the case on Wednesday night’s match-up between the 6ft 9′ Jarrett Allen and 7ft 2′ Bol Bol. The Cavaliers were hosting the Magic in this interesting eastern conference battle.

The two teams boast a plethora of young talent and first-round picks in the form of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, and Bol Bol. Thus one could expect a display of athleticism at its best, with fans getting their money’s worth.

During the 3rd quarter of the contest, Cavs’ Allen shocked everyone as he put Bol Bol on the poster.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jarrett Allen posterizing Bol Bol.

OH MY! Jarrett Allen on Bol Bol 💪 pic.twitter.com/KxLKcnHXm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2022

Jarrett Allen on Bol Bol’s head😤 pic.twitter.com/gUe5OoFAY6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

Jarrett Allen puts Bol Bol on a poster 😱pic.twitter.com/z7TM25vqjm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

Jarrett Allen just made Bol Bol look Soo small 🤣🤣 — Dark Vader (@JoshuaLawson_) October 27, 2022

Jarrett Allen just put Bol Bol on his poster collection 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — FatStackz (Cavs 3-1)(Falcons 3-4) (@FatStackz_717) October 27, 2022

Ah, Jarrett Allen just killed Bol Bol — Dave Algonquin (@the_real_matt_m) October 27, 2022

Bol bol going to Shanghai with Bledsoe — Francis/Gb (@Francis_Sixers4) October 27, 2022

Orlando Magic lose their 5th consecutive game.

Allen’s poster dunk wasn’t the only positive takeaway from the game, as the Cavaliers defeated the Magic, worsening their record to 0-5.

The first pick in the 2022 draft, Paolo Banchero, had yet another impressive game, putting up 29-points, 8-rebounds, and 4-assists. Unfortunately, the Magic failed to capitalize on this despite having the services of Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony too.

