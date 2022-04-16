“Ramona Shelbourne learned this year to NEVER beat against Trae Young”: Rashad Phillips says the NBA analyst blocked him after he told her to not bet against Young and Hawks

Rashad Phillips points out how Ramona Shelbourne should’ve never bet against Trae Young and how he’s learned this year not to.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were severely overlooked last season as they went into a series against the New York Knicks in the first round. While many had the Hawks winning the series, they believed the series would to 7 while others claimed Julius Randle would carry the Knicks to their first Playoff victory since 2013.

With all the hype around a new renaissance in Madison Square Garden, Trae Young snuck up on them and eliminated them in 5 games while establishing himself as a villain in Knicks fans’ eyes. These Hawks would go on to push the eventual 2021 champs to 6 games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prior to that first round matchup between the Knicks and the Hawks, Ramona Shelbourne was someone who emphatically chose to go with the Knicks while also dishing out her fair share of skepticism towards the 2018 draftee.

Rashad Phillips on how Ramona Shelbourne has learned not to bet against Trae Young.

Ramona’s comments about how his defensive rating was a horrid 116 along with her betting against Trae was what led to Rashad Phillips, a man who never bets against Trae Young, to call out Shelbourne. He picked Atlanta to win against New York last year and he certainly picked them to beat the Cavs for the 8th seed this year.

Following the Hawks win last night, Phillips took to Twitter to say, “Last year Ramona Shelbourne blocked me when I told her to NEVER beat against Trae Young after she picked the Knicks the beat Atlanta. This year she learned. I was just trying to help her see the light. All love ma’am.”

This message was written right above a video of the NBA analyst picking Young and company to beat the Cavs and advance to the Playoffs. Now the Hawks will face off against the Miami Heat in a battle between the 1 and the 8 seed.