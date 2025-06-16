“Never Seen a Better Basketball Player”: Calling Michael Jordan His GOAT, Dwyane Wade Gives Major Props to LeBron James

As a Chicago native, Dwyane Wade grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, and understandably so. The Heat legend was able to witness MJ’s greatness from a young age and was inspired to pursue his own career in basketball because of him. So it’s not surprising that Wade has referred to Jordan as his GOAT. But the discussion does become interesting when you remember D-Wade won two championships alongside LeBron James — MJ’s closest competitor for the GOAT status.

Wade admitted his vision of the debate is so different from others because of the influence both men had on his career. He never had to hide his true feelings about his affinity for MJ, even to LeBron. The Hall of Famer laughed off the notion that he and LBJ would discuss the superstar forward’s GOAT during their days together with the Miami Heat.

Even by the end of James’ tenure in Miami, he still had plenty to prove before he could legitimately be placed in the same conversation as Jordan. So that certainly wasn’t a topic of discussion at the time. But now, with two more titles and over a decade of consistent dominance to his name, LeBron’s argument is stronger than ever.

“We weren’t talking about [LeBron] being the GOAT seven, eight years into the league,” Wade said on Pardon My Take. “Arguably, he’s put together a career that would make sports conversations talk forever about who’s the GOAT. It’s not many people that can have that conversation to say that you will argue about who’s the GOAT forever. I can’t have that conversation.”

Wade’s love for Jordan will never waver. MJ is the athlete who made him love the game, after all. But D-Wade was also able to witness the prime of the greatest NBA career the 21st century has seen so far. LeBron may not be Wade’s self-proclaimed GOAT, but it’s clear he ranks pretty highly on his all-time list.

“I got a chance to watch that guy, LeBron James, up close and personal. And I’ve never seen a better basketball player in my life,” the three-time champion continued. “You know, the GOAT conversation, what does it even mean to you? … Everyone talks about it, not just in media. Everybody on the street come up to you and they be like ‘Hey, who’s the GOAT?’ Like bro, you seven.”

Wade believes the constant GOAT conversations are completely overblown. He stressed that his opinion doesn’t matter and is influenced by when he grew up and who he played with. In his eyes, being the GOAT means more than simply putting up stats or winning championships.

“It’s the stories that people tell about you. It’s all these things when it comes to being the GOAT,” Wade explained. “So that’s the era I grew up in. But LeBron James is arguably a GOAT … He’s a GOAT to a generation. But the generation before him, it’s very hard for people before him to call him their GOAT.”

The former guard clearly doesn’t believe GOAT conversations will cease anytime soon. In the end, everyone has an opinion, and when it comes to basketball, most will share it proudly. As long as multiple generations continue to watch basketball, the disagreements will always be there. But for some, that’s part of what makes being a sports fan so fun.