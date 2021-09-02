“Never slept with Shaquille O’Neal, have you seen his feet?”: When Laura Govan dismissed cheating allegations by Lakers legend’s wife Shaunie in interview regarding Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas were still married when Shaquille O’Neal was accused of cheating with Laura by his wife Shaunie.

For fans who’ve followed him over the years, it’s no secret that Shaq is a player both on and off the court. The Lakers star has fathered 6 children and has had a chequered dating history.

There were numerous rumors linking him to affairs with other women whilst he was still a married man and active player. Since his retirement, those headlines have ceased to hit magazines, but only because of his inactivity off the court.

One of the more serious cheating allegations leveled at Shaq was by his ex-wife Shaunie. Shaunie is an executive producer of the show called Basketball Wives, which chronicles the lives of wives, girlfriends and ex-girlfriends of NBA players.

“Never slept with Shaquille O’Neal, have you seen his feet?”: Laura Govan

Shaunie had alleged that Shaq had cheated on her with Laura Govan, also a participant on the show in 2011. Govan was previously married to Wizards star Gilbert Arenas, but was in the process of separating from the star scorer at the time.

Laura vehemently denied those allegations. She also cleared the air in an interview later that year:

“Hell no! Have you seen his feet? How you gon’ sleep with somebody who has feet like that? Like, I’ve seen him in his sandals. I love Shaquille to death but I would never get down with Shaquille.”

“And it’s funny because I feel like when I’ve seen him or been around him, we just have a good time. We’re like brother and sister. I just think that Shaunie [O’Neal] had her own agenda and did things for the show. And it is what it is. But at this point, three years later, I don’t want to talk about him. Talk about somebody I actually like.”

