Travis Kelce Reacts with a Single Word to Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany’s Time 100 Gala Appearance

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have always been a picture-perfect couple. Since the beginning of Mahomes’ career as a QB, the couple has received a lot of flak. However, the couple have always handled themselves with grace. And now, their resilience has earned them a lot of fame and love from their fans. While the QB is locked in during the season, the couple seem to be enjoying their off-season. They both recently made an appearance at the Time 100 Gala and the powerful look of the couple sparked their fanbase to go crazy, including one of their closest friends, Travis Kelce.

As the couple rocked an amazing look, the two garnered compliments from their fans. Interestingly, it looks like one of their fans is none other than Mahomes’ work-wife, Travis Kelce. The tight end took to Instagram and commented, “Fuego!!! ” on their post. The literal translation of this is ‘Fire’, indicating how picture-perfect the two looked together.

Interestingly, Kelce was not the only one who was impressed with how the couple rocked their look. A lot of fans took to Instagram, complimenting the power couple for matching style with sub. More celebrities are likely to share their opinions too, in the next few hours.

Fans go gaga over Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

The power couple rocked an amazing look during the Time 100 Gala. While in New York City, the QB went for an all-black look with a stunning blazer and shirt. As per ABC News, His wife, Brittany on the other hand was clad in a champagne-coloured top with a black floor-length skirt. All in all, the couple cut an impressive figure and their fans let them know.

One fan took to the Instagram comments to say, “Love you Patrick! Love you Brittany!” expressing their love for the couple.

Another fan went on to comment on the post, and said, “Stunning couple! ❤️” appreciating the way they look together.

Some fans were complimenting Mahomes’ wife: “Omg your wife looks absolutely stunning!!”

Furthermore, some fans congratulated both of them and said, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ you both look amazing ❤️”

One fan was going gaga over Brittany’s look and said, “Yes! I love this look, Britt “

There was also a fan who said, “Gorgeous couple!!!! One of my favorite power couples”

All in all, fans were very appreciative of the look that the couple had pulled off. Moreover, the couple themselves looked like they were having fun. It looked like the necessary downtime the QB needed before he went into the zone of preparing for the next season.