Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Inclusion of Two Ex-Boyfriends in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs in the Sahara tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

As soon as fans figured out the undertones in Taylor Swift’s latest album, eyes rolled towards Travis Kelce. With reports of several breakup songs diving into her past relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, Swift unsurprisingly adorned the headlines of many news outlets. Now, all eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs‘ star Travis Kelce and how he feels about Taylor baring her soul and referencing ex-boyfriends in her music.

The Chiefs’ tight end is a fan of her girlfriend’s music. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Travis Kelce doesn’t seem bothered by Taylor revisiting her romantic history.

“(Travis) couldn’t be more supportive and is pumped for Taylor. He knows how much this means to her and thinks she’s extremely talented. Taylor and Travis admire each other’s creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative.” The source said.

Daily Mail also reported that according to a source close to the situation, Travis Kelce totally gets that Taylor Swift’s music and lyrics are a big part of who she is an as artist. He has no intention to meddle with the direction she chooses for her music, whether it’s about her exes or their own future together.

The source further pinpointed that Kelce’s love for Swift runs deep, unaffected by any feelings of jealousy or concern regarding some references in a few of her lyrics. And why wouldn’t that be? The more time Travis and Taylor spend together, the more beautiful their relationship seems. A few glimpses of them in Taylor Swift’s recent YT Shorts video had the Swifty world buzzing with excitement.

Swifty Zoe Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Promotional Video for “Fortnight” Filled with Travis Kelce Clips

Taylor Swift hasn’t held back on showing her happiness in love with Travis Kelce. She recently posted a promotional video for her single “Fortnight” on YouTube Shorts, and it’s packed with adorable references to her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Zoe, the host of the YouTube podcast “A Swift Look,” couldn’t contain her excitement after watching the video as she shared her reaction to the video.

Zoe’s immediate reaction upon watching the clip was an excited scream. And why not? Taylor Swift isn’t known for sharing glimpses of her personal life, so this was definitely a big surprise. Zoe was stunned when Taylor shared a clip of herself cooking, only for Travis to suddenly appear from behind and plant a big kiss on her. The podcast host added:

“It was just a sweet moment and a lot of people on the internet said that it felt like, Travis has just come home from work, Taylor was making dinner and Travis just decided to give her a sweet kiss on the cheek, which was adorable. Very human.”

The Youtuber chimed in with her reaction, gushing about how the clip showcased a refreshing glimpse into Taylor and Travis’ down-to-earth side. Seeing them casually cooking dinner despite their global fame and imagining them having heart-to-heart chats at home felt incredibly sweet to Zoe.

Taylor’s clip aimed to rally her fans to join the #ForAFortnightChallenge, urging them to share a highlights reel of their own two-week adventures. As of April 22, the hashtag has garnered around 8,000 videos on YouTube Shorts. Moreover, Taylor’s video, since its debut, has racked up an impressive nearly 56 million views.