NFL Legend Reminds Paul Pierce of His Horrible ‘Player-Coach’ Performance Against Draymond Green and Co.

During his recent appearance on the UNDISPUTED show, Paul Pierce was reminded of his horrible performance against Draymond Green. For a refreshing change, Green’s name was taken on the show in a very positive note with Skip Bayless stating that the Warriors star is a fun person to be around and NFL legend Keyshawn Johnson co-signing his opinion. For Pierce however, this conversation was only to remind him that he failed to hold his own against Green in his career.

Johnson said that he has the stats of the 10 games that Pierce has played against Green. Despite the request from the Celtics legend, the 51-year-old said that it would be better if they don’t take a deep dive into their head-to-head stats.

Johnson said, “Nah, I’m just messing with you, man. I had to pull out his 10 games that he has played against Draymond in his career.”

Pierce sensed that this conversation is not going to end up in his favor as the stats accurately display the stark difference between their performances, he pulled out a trump card.

Pierce said, “I was a player-coach.” Without wasting a second, Johnson was back at the Celtics legend with, “Man, you weren’t no player-coach in 2012.”

Johnson stated that he was in Boston in 2012 and when Pierce requested him to read out the records, he humbly denied by saying that he doesn’t want to embarrass him on the show. However, before closing the segment, Johnson reminded him that he had 20 attempts and could only make four of them in the said game.

Paul Pierce and Draymond Green head-to-head

Even though Johnson didn’t read out the stats, we can take a look at it to understand just how embarrassing it could have been for Pierce on the show. The Celtics legend played 10 games against Green in his career, in those games the Warriors star has a winning record of 8-2, as per Statmuse. As for their individual performances in these games, Pierce takes the L yet again.

In 10 games, Green averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1 steal, 0.3 block, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field. Pierce on the other hand averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 steal, 0.1 block, and 1.5 assists while shooting 35.6% from the field. While these records are at a very public platform, it’s better for the Celtics legend that Johnson didn’t share it on air.