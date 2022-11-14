Nicole Alexander, Who Carried 324 lbs Shaquille O’Neal on Her Back, Claims He Could Actually Shoot 3-pointers

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Shaquille O’Neal of the Boston Celtics with girlfriend Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander sit courtside as they attend NBA All-Star Saturday night presented by State Farm at Staples Center on February 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Throughout his 19-year career, Shaquille O’Neal had a reputation as one of the most dominant big men of all time. He was an unstoppable force.

With a career average of 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game, it is hard to say otherwise. As such, Shaq’s game primarily involved him bullying opponents in the paint.

However, it would seem that Diesel had developed other aspects of his game as well. For example, his three-point shooting, which according to his ex was pretty good. This is the same ex who appeared on National Television, put 324 lbs heavy Big Shaq on her back, and carried him.

Nicole Alexander claims her ex, Shaquille O’Neal, was a pretty good three-point shooter

If you’ve ever seen Shaquille O’Neal play ball, you’d know exactly what to expect. A big man who’d either back you down aggressively or drive right through you before finishing with a filthy slam. A pretty straightforward move set for a center.

However, it would seem that Shaq was more than just a paint beast. If his ex-fianceé is to be believed, The Big Aristotle had a pretty good three-point shot. At least when they played at home. She revealed this and more to Brandon Robinson of Heavy Sports.

“He’ll hit the three and he actually has a good corner shot. I would’ve never thought it. Obviously, he did it a couple of times in the games or whatever, but, yeah, he’ll stand back and shoot the three and I’m like, ‘What the — oh ok!’ But he really can’t do that in the game.”

Shaq was specifically good at pulling off a corner three. A shame we didn’t get to see him pull it off in an official game.

Diesel once beat Charles Barkley in a three-point contest on Inside the NBA

He may not have chucked one up in-game, but Shaq is a clutch shooter. Just ask his fellow Inside the NBA analyst, Sir Charles Barkley who lost to the big fella in a three-point contest on the set.

An embarrassing loss for Chuck to say the least. But one that Shaq will always hold over him.

