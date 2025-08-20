Rapper E.D.I. Mean Reveals How Kobe Bryant Made Him Fall “In Love With the Lakers”

Those born in New York City and growing up loving basketball, more often than tend to support the New York Knicks. After all, it’s an iconic franchise, which, despite being trophy-starved for half a decade, continues to be one of the most valuable and widely supported teams in all of sports. But for Malcolm Greenidge, aka E.D.I Mean, it was all about Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yes, Greenidge used to be a Knicks fan. But Bryant, like he did with millions all around the globe, turned him into a fan of the Lakers, an equally storied organization with even more success.

Former Laker Byron Scott, on his podcast, asked E.D.I know how he transitioned into life as a Purple and Gold lover, despite spending his childhood in Brooklyn. “Kobe Bryant,” he responded, before narrating the story that changed his NBA allegiances.

“Ever since he was a rookie, ever since he missed those shots in the playoffs, I just liked his attitude,” E.D.I continued. The famed rapper was, of course, talking about an 18-year-old Bryant’s missed shots against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 Finals. Kobe missed free throws. But he also shot some airballs, which added to the embarrassment.

Did that deter Kobe or shatter his confidence moving forward in his career? Hardly. E.D.I then revealed, “I remember, when they finally did get to the playoffs, after they struggled for a couple of seasons, I was able to get to one of those playoff games, at the Staples Center. And I just fell in love with the Lakers.”

E.D.I admitted that he used to be a Knicks fan and liked their team in the 1990s, which had stars like Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley. But soon, he realized that the New York front office cared more about showing off the fact that they were a historic team, rather than going out there and winning championships. “So, I became disillusioned,” he continued. “Like, a lot of Knicks fan who were living out in Los Angeles and seeing what the Knicks were.”

E.D.I does have a point. The results on the court are evidently in favor of the Lakers, who have never gone decades without silverware like the Knicks have now. Not that the rapper would care. Bryant has made him a Laker for life, and he will be cheering them on for the years to come, even though the Knicks are slowly climbing their way back into the title picture.

“I’ve been a Laker ever since. The good, bad, the rough seasons Kobe had, all the way up to right now,” E.D.I added. The 51-year-old will now be hoping that LeBron James and Luka Doncic guide his beloved Lakers to another title in 2026.