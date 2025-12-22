mobile app bar

Nikola Jokic Opens Up on a Shoe Superstition He Follows When the Nuggets Are Winning

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena.

Superstitions help put an athlete’s mind at ease, and for Nikola Jokic, his choices are driven by winning. The Denver Nuggets legend recently revealed something rather unique that he does when his team is on a winning streak, only to make a complete 180-degree turn when losses begin to pile up.

Jokic currently wears shoes made by 361 sports, a Chinese manufacturer. And they’d love to have as many models dedicated to the Serb as possible. And for him to sport as many different kicks as possible throughout the course of an NBA season, they would pray the Nuggets lose often.

Now, why would 361 want their own star athlete to lose games? It’s because that’s the only way he would change his shoes.

In a recent interview, Jokic admitted that he continues to wear the same pair of shoes as long as the Nuggets are on a winning streak. The moment they don’t win a game, he changes into another color.

It’s something Jokic likely won’t change, because getting rid of a superstition can be very difficult. But it’s also a hassle. Losing too many games in a season means that the Joker has to run through multiple pairs, which also keeps 361 busy (not that they’re complaining).

But in the interview, the three-time MVP admitted that he’s hoping that the Nuggets win the majority of their games in 25/26 so that he can be done in just five or six pairs.

Jokic’s wedding ring superstition

Jokic appears to be a superstitious man. Before this “shoe-changing” routine came into play, the big fella had a different ritual, attaching his wedding ring to his shoes.

The Nuggets star married his wife, Natalija, in 2020, and in an effort to bring the good fortune of their marriage onto the court, he would tie the ring to his shoes before every game. That practice came to an end after he lost not one, but two rings, prompting him to abandon the habit in 2024.

“I lost it. I lost the second ring my wife got me,” Jokic revealed. That could not have been a comfortable conversation to have at home.

