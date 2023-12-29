Michael Jordan Museum Announced in North Carolina Hometown, 18 Days After LeBron James’ Akron Museum’s Inauguration

Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan is set to receive yet another tribute, this time in the form of his own Jordan Museum which has been planned to be created in his hometown, Wilmington. According to Wilmington Bizz, the Jordan Family and the district county have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to make the museum a part of Project Grace, which is aimed at public-private redevelopment of a 3-acre block bordered by Third, Chestnut, Second and Grace streets.

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the next steps concerning the planned museum will be thrashed out in the coming time. The collection, however, will feature a range of memorabilia from Jordan’s storied career, and the project is set to be managed by the Cape Fear Museum, which already has a site in Wilmington.

Apart from displaying objects related to the player’s career and the overall legacy of the Jordan family, the project will also aim to develop a ‘programming and community connection’ for MJ and his story in a manner that honors the family history.

Advertisement

While MJ was born in New York, the family moved to North Carolina when he was five and he spent the majority of his childhood in Wilmington. The museum, therefore, is a long time coming considering the kind of legacy Michael Jordan has created since the 1990s.

Of course, it is not the only museum that has or will be created to honor his legacy. The family has a longstanding relationship with the Cape Fear Museum that dates back to the 1980s. The museum already partnered with the family for a “Michael Jordan: Achieving Success” exhibit which includes objects that have been donated by the family in the past.

The new site, of course, will go several steps further and will see an entire museum being dedicated to the Bulls legend. Apart from Michael Jordan’s achievements, the site is also set to feature objects that delve into his overall family legacy. Of course, the story comes just weeks after LeBron James’ museum in Akron was unveiled, on November 20, according to Wyso.

Michael Jordan already has a Brooklyn Museum

Jordan will soon be boasting of his own museum in his hometown. However, he already has the MJ23 Moments Museum dedicated to his career in his birthplace of Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement

The MJ23 Moments Museum also features a range of memorabilia which includes mock Championship trophies and several of his previously personal belongings. His fellow GOAT, LeBron James, has gone a few steps further concerning his Akron Museum.

A range of notable items, such as a previously owned TV, computer, his all-white shoes from the NBA draft, and a range of personal jerseys and sneakers have been displayed in Akron. That not only allows fans to know more about his legacy but also gives them access to a range of items that played a part in an equally illustrious career.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/drugstoredivas/status/1626703426695356524?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, while Michael Jordan’s two museums do not seem to have such an expansive range of personal items and belongings, things might soon be about to change. The MOU with Wilmington County suggests that MJ is determined to create something similar, with a range of personal items planned to be donated by his family.