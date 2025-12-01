Stephen A. Smith Says Lakers Would Trade LeBron James Because of His Age Not Fit

For the first time in LeBron James’ two-decade long career, he’s come into an NBA season not as the main man of the franchise. The Lakers were flying high in his absence early on in the season, leaving many wondering where he fit in the squad. But according to Stephen A. Smith, that should not be the King’s primary concern.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their star in Luka Doncic, along with the 2025–26 season’s most surprising breakout in Austin Reaves. James has shown that he can play, even with Doncic and Reaves thriving, which is great news for the Lakers. But that doesn’t mean that the organization will have him in its plans.

Stephen A. Smith has had beef with James in the past. But this time, on Joe and Jada, the famed analyst insisted that James, even with his sciatica, can come back at the age of 41 and average above 20 ppg. Nevertheless, if the Lakers had a choice, they would trade him.

Smith opined that it’s James’ age that could make the Lakers front office part ways with him. “Because of his age, and the fact you’ve got Luka [as] the future.”

Doncic arrived in LA in February, with Anthony Davis taking the other flight to Dallas in return. It was a flabbergasting move, one that no one saw coming. But the dust is settled now, and Doncic, an MVP-candidate and one of the best players in the world, is balling in front of the purple and gold faithful.

“Luka’s 26, and you want some young cats to play, not someone who’s 41 and on his way in the next year too,” Smith added. “That’s what that’s about. It’s not because of LeBron’s game, it’s because of his age.”

The Lakers are currently 15–4 after their win over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier today. James sat out for load management to rest his left leg, which had been bothering him. And before the 2025-26 season ends, James is expected to sit out of many more games.

It’s Doncic’s franchise now. Whether James goes to another team soon, or retires here, doesn’t change that fact.