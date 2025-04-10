Nikola Jokic Takes Over Coaching Duties in Nuggets Game, Aaron Gordon Hilariously Offers His Services

Going into last night’s game, the Denver Nuggets were in a rough spot. Losers of four straight and in danger of slipping into play-in territory, they shocked the league by firing head coach Mike Malone. The move would have been more unbelievable if we hadn’t been desensitized by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade earlier this year or the recent Memphis Grizzlies’ firing of Taylor Jenkins.

The Nuggets desperately needed a win to keep pace in an unbelievably tight Western Conference playoff race. Being within one loss of five other teams, they turned to the guy who has bailed them out of countless jams before: Nikola Jokic.

Jokic took over the whiteboard from interim head coach David Adelman during a third-quarter timeout, drawing his teammates rapt attention in the process.

Coach Jokic drew up a play for the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/YgXfYDnbCk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2025

As he so often does, Jokic ended up with a triple-double and led Denver to a crucial 124-116 road win to keep them in fourth place in the West with just two games to go.

After the game, teammate Aaron Gordon said he told Jokic that if he ever coached a team, he’d be his assistant. “He just knows the game inside and out, through and through, X’s and O’s, and playing it. So he’s easy to listen to. He’s a guy whose voice carries weight.”

Unfortunately for Jokic and the Nuggets, he won’t be allowed to officially become a player-coach, as the NBA has had a rule prohibiting that since the mid-80s. Dave Cowens was the last player-coach in the 1978-79 season, though Bill Russell is probably the one who most famously held that title when he succeeded Red Auerbach in 1966 and continued to play and coach through 1969.

Adam Silver needs to change the player-coach rule and let Jokic shine

Jokic is probably fed up with the MVP discussion between himself and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so he’s showing another way in which he can be valuable. Of all the players in the league, Jokic is the best choice to be a player-coach for his unmatched basketball IQ, feel for the game and ability to make everyone around him better.

Fans had a field day with Jokic’s whiteboard work. One commented, “Would be funny as hell if everyone just balled the f*** out in the playoffs because Jokic’s coaching.” Another said, “Give him MVP and COTY.”

It really would be a fascinating experiment to see Jokic get the chance to handle dual roles in the playoffs. No disrespect to Adelman, whose dad was a successful NBA coach and who designed Denver’s offense, but could you imagine the added wrinkle of Jokic not only going against Luka Doncic and LeBron James in a potential playoff series, but matching wits with Lakers head coach JJ Redick, as well?

The NBA has been dealing with the PR crisis of subdued ratings all year, but if they want to get a bump in the postseason, let Jokic try something that hasn’t been done in over 45 years. If anyone can handle it, it’s him.