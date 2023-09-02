Despite Charging $250,000 Membership Fee, Michael Jordan Puts Up ‘Measly’ Award for Golf Tournament at His ‘Slaughterhouse’

Michael Jordan is known for his time as an NBA superstar, but basketball is not his only passion. Jordan is quite an avid golfer and is known to spend big money on the sport. In fact, he even owns his own golf club named Grove XXIII. It’s quite the course, fitted with all the works. In other words, a golfer’s dream, but it doesn’t come cheap. Initial membership into the club costs $250,000 followed by $20,000 per month in dues. Despite the exorbitant amounts one has to pay to play there, 2011 PGA winner Keegan Bradley revealed in an interview with Insider the measly prize offered at one of its tournaments.

Advertisement

Grove XXIII is pretty much MJ’s home turf and as such has earned the nickname “Slaughterhouse23.” His Airness has been quite dominant at the Grove, winning every time. It seems as though his swing is always on point there, leading to his incredible winning streak on the course. Some even suggest that the course was built to maximize Jordan’s chances of winning, thus leading to the apt nickname, seeing as he slaughters all his opponents.

Former PGA winner reveals measly $4000 prize for golf tournament held at Grove XXIII

Golf is a sport that in general requires a lot of money. The average purse for most gold tournaments is around $20,000,000, but that aside, the cost of learning the sport and equipping yourself for the same is high. But, when you’re playing a golf tournament and Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII, that is not the case.

Advertisement

As Keegan Bradley, a former PGA winner, revealed, one particular tournament held at the Grove saw the grand prize be a $ 4,000 bottle of Cincoro Extra Anejo tequila. A significantly lower prize compared to the $20,000,000 purse kept aside at most tournaments. And, one that does not really match up to the ludicrous membership fees that must be paid to play at the course.

Bradley won the bottle after he teamed up with Jordan in the most recent tournament. It can also be speculated that the prize was the same back in 2021. Perhaps disappointing all those who participated in the tournament that year. This includes the likes of Wayne Gretzky, John Elway, and Justin Verlander.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GolfDigest/status/1640700274430935042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, the participants probably aren’t too displeased. After all, it’s not every day that you get to play golf with a six-time NBA Champion. Let alone one who is considered the greatest of all time, Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII cost around a whopping $15,000,000 to build

Grove XXIII is one of the most luxurious golf courses in the United States. Located in Florida, the course reportedly cost around $15,000,000 to build. It is a palatial course, fitted with everything one can imagine. With a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring lounges and dining facilities, and even drones that deliver drinks, it makes for quite an experience.

Advertisement

An experience that makes up for the $250,000 membership fee, unlike the $ 4,000 bottles of tequila that are given out as prizes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jordan clearly likes doing things in a grand manner, and Grove XXIII is no exception. With a $2,000,000,000 net worth, he has more than enough money to spend on such things.