Nikola Jokic Equals Wilt Chamberlain’s Record for Most Triple Doubles by a Center with 78

Nikola Jokic knocks the door of one of the most dominant players in the NBA, ties a record with his latest triple-double

The reigning 2x MVP of the league, Nikola Jokic has started Denver Nuggets’ 2022-23 campaign clearly with a target to compete for another most valuable player award.

The 6’11 big man is one of the most skillful players in the game, not just among the big men, not just of the current era, but of all time. For as long as NBA has been the best basketball league in the world, it has never seen a big man passing the ball as he does.

Also read: Nikola Jokic is Chasing Wilt Chamberlain, notches 77th Triple Double Against Steph Curry and the Warriors

That combined with finesse with the scoring and the ability to gather boards like a typical center makes him a consistent triple-double threat day in and day out. And believe it or not, the 27-year-old has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s triple-double record.

Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most triple-doubles by a center

A couple of years back, nobody would imagine that the Nuggets’ MVP, who is one of the most elegant players in the league, will break NBA’s most dominant player’s record for triple-doubles scored by a center.

But the Serbian international hasn’t come all this way to do things that would not surprise people.

With his 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists performance on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time list of probably the most dominant stat in the game.

This man is not just making and breaking records whenever he takes the court by his skills and generational talent, he gets better each day to do it with consistency and be the league’s official best player.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo has a Better 3-pt Shooting Percentage Than Stephen Curry This Season!

With Michael Porter Junior and Jamal Murray back in the lineup, he’ll not be looking to stop at being the best on the court, he would want the ultimate reward to show that he is really the MVP.