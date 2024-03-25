Nikola Jokic’s Lower Back Pain and Hip Inflammation Has Nuggets Fans Pondering Over His Availability for the Game Against the Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets have picked up the pace at the right time. Playing their best basketball of the season, Michael Malone’s boys have gone 14-2 in their past 16 games, per ESPN. After their latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nuggets have now regained their #1 position in the Western Conference standings. With hopes to widen the gap from the #2 seed, the Colorado side would aim to clinch a win against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Hence, the availability of Nikola Jokic is crucial for the Nuggets.

Advertisement

Denver does not have several players listed in their latest injury report. Apart from Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar being out, the dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have been listed as “questionable”. Jokic’s inclusion will be a game-time decision because of his ‘lower back pain and left hip inflammation’.

Advertisement

Jokic’s lower back pain and hip inflammation also caused him to miss the Nuggets’ latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Considering that the Memphis Grizzlies are not a legitimate threat to the defending champions, the coaching staff of the Nuggets could rest their two-time MVP for the second straight occasion. With a strong playoff spot already in the bag, the Nuggets don’t have much reason to risk their centerpiece’s health just before the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic has only missed 3 games this season

For yet another season, Nikola Jokic has had an unforgettable campaign. Apart from the fact that he’s leading the Denver Nuggets to the best record (50-21) in the Western Conference, the Serbian is also averaging a staggering 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, per Basketball Reference.

While the Joker has a huge impact on the team, the Nuggets have managed to hold their ground in their star’s absence. So far this season, they’ve played three games with Jokic being sidelined, per StatMuse. Apart from the lone loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver side defeated the Clippers and the Blazers in those games.

Even if the 29-year-old European megastar were to sit out tonight, the Nuggets would be expected to begin their five-game homestand with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.