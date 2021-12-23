“No championship team was as bad as the Lakers are before winning!”: ESPN reveals shocking numbers that expose truth about LeBron James’ title challenge

ESPN comes out with a shocking stat on Twitter that will have LeBron James and the Lakers’ knees shaking

LeBron James and the Lakers probably need a break more than anyone this season.

After 32 games this season, the franchise holds a record of 16-16, holding the 6th spot in the Western Conference. Additionally, they have won just 5 of their last 10 games, and just 6 of their 14 games away from home this season.

To make matters even worse, the team is missing Anthony Davis who suffered an MCL sprain, after taking a nasty hit to the knee against the Timberwolves.

So, all in all, pretty abysmal season so far. In fact, it seems to be just abysmal enough for many to believe this team isn’t a real contender anymore. And as shocking it may sound, it appears that the numbers agree with that notion completely.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

ESPN reveals just how bad LeBron James and the Lakers’ title hopes are looking this season

Most fans of the Lakers have already given up on the possibility of the franchise potentially winning a championship this season. However, there are still some that continue to stay optimistic.

These fans are heard muttering to themselves, saying things like ‘this is bad, but some champion in NBA history surely did worse and still won!’. And to them, we present this little tweet below.

After their loss to the Suns on Tuesday, the Lakers are 16-16 this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no NBA champion has been .500 or worse more than 20 games into a season. pic.twitter.com/m9PmNBezJi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2021

We’re sorry to burst your bubble Lakers fans. As bad as it sounds, it’ll take a miracle for this franchise to win its first ring since Orlando.

