“No Comment, I Don’t Want to be Trolled!”: 284 lbs Zion Williamson Shuts Down Reporter For ‘Food Question’

Zion Williamson has been off the charts this season. After finally being healthy enough to be on the court consistently, the man is averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting a ridiculous 58% from the field. And that’s alongside some solid defense.

He has also shot 37.9% from three. But when it’s coming on just 0.6 attempts a game we’re not going to read too far into that.

All of this success is in large part due to the weight loss he put so much effort into during the offseason. And so, countless fans who were trolling him earlier have finally gotten off his back.

But, it appears that Williamson just doesn’t care, as he hilariously sidestepped a question, more brilliantly than he ever could a defender on the court.

Zion Williamson won’t reveal his favorite Thanksgiving food because of internet trolls

Zion Williamson faced a lot of fat-shaming as recently as last season. So, it’d make sense for the man to be a bit mentally affected by all the hate.

However, so far he has handled it all unbelievably well. And that fact did not change one bit when he was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving food.

Admittedly it is just a tad bit unfair to say that the NBA community will troll him just as badly as before. At the end of the day, his health back then was at a different place entirely.

But hey, he isn’t wrong.

One word about any food, and suddenly the Sprite Zion memes are back in business.

Just how much weight did Zion Williamson lose?

Zion Williamson may have been blessed with incredible athleticism and physique but he clearly had to work hard to get it back.

So, how much weight did he have to drop to do it?

Well, at the time of writing, the man weighs in at 284 lbs, better than ideal for his playing shape.

So how much did he weigh at his worst in the offseason? Well, there isn’t a confirmed figure by the player or the franchise, but sources have said that his weight was as high as 310 lbs at a time.

That means he was able to drop a whopping 26 pounds. That’s a little over 11 kg.

Simply remarkable.

