“The NBA makes me sick, It crumbled under social media pressure”: Skip Bayless reacts to Dillon Brooks being suspended for Game Three

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless blasts the NBA for suspending Dillon Brooks, suggesting favoritism towards Stephen Curry and co.

The series between the Warriors and Grizzlies continues to live up to its hype, with things heating up ahead of Game Three at San Francisco. Draymond Green’s ejection in Game One was just the beginning of controversies in this drama-filled series.

Things only got murkier between the two teams, with Gary Payton II suffering a hard fall at the hands of an alleged dirty play by Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, which resulted in the Warriors guard fracturing his elbow. According to reports, Payton II is out for the next 3-5 weeks.

Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.” pic.twitter.com/6PSmIbqzmv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2022

The foul play earned Brooks an immediate ejection, with the officials charging him with a flagrant 2. Nonetheless, things weren’t over, with the Dub Nation and social media demanding more stringent action against the Grizzlies guard.

The NBA would investigate the matter further, arriving at the decision of suspending Brooks for Game Three in the Bay Area. The league’s decision has infuriated a certain Skip Bayless, accusing the NBA of favoritism.

Skip Bayless is livid about the NBA’s decision to suspend Dillon Brooks.

Brooks’ actions in Game Two led to polarizing views, with some citing his clean history, while others felt his actions cost Payton II the entire postseason. Post mulling over the entire episode, the NBA arrived at the decision of suspending Brooks for Game Three.

The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for the Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2. The Grizzlies will be without him for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lSA3JaeTy2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2022

Clearly, the league has tried to send a stern message stating such actions will not be tolerated, whether deliberate or not. While the decision has mixed reviews, Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless felt the NBA bowed down to the pressure of social media, wanting to favor the baby-faced assassin’s team.

The NBA makes me sick. It crumbled under social media pressure to “do the right thing” and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks. It also obviously wants – NEEDS – beloved Steph to advance, not some upstart team from Memphis. Congrats, Association, Twitter owns and operates you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 5, 2022

Bayless has been very vocal in his opinions on the entire Brooks-Payton II episode, even stating that the Grizzlies guard didn’t deserve a flagrant 2 for his actions. The veteran analyst believes the league doesn’t want an upcoming team like the Grizzlies to advance over the Dubs.

Well, that’s it, the refs just made sure America’s darling Steph advances to play the Suns. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

It’s interesting how Bayless feels the league wants to favor Steph for his global popularity, while superstar Ja Morant at the mere age of 22-years old, has earned the tag of being box-office.

