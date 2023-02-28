“No, I’m Not Happy When Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan Beat Me”: Michael Jordan Hated Losing To His Own Sons

Michael Jordan is as competitive as a man can get when it comes to professional sports. His maniacal desire to win at all costs led him down a path with the Chicago Bulls that saw him constantly evolve the way he approached the game both mentally and physically.

Jordan’s competitiveness was on full display for the world to see night in and night out, but he was the exact same way behind closed doors as well. His own teammates have described playing with him as ‘terrifying’ as he demanded the absolute best out of every single person he shared the court with.

Of course, as expected from the greatest basketball player of all time, this need to win translated back home. His sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, were subjected to facing their overzealous father whenever they played basketball together.

Michael Jordan on playing against his sons

Michael Jordan, like any other proud father, wanted his sons to go down the same oath he took. While he wasn’t extremely vocal about it, it was clear that both Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan tried to make basketball their career for quite some time, before eventually stepping away from the game altogether.

Michael Jordan, after having retired from the NBA for good following his two year stint with the Washington Wizards, sat down in an interview with his son, Jeffrey. In this interview, MJ was asked about what it was like playing one-on-one with his sons.

“It gets to a point where, he starts talking trash. Marcus starts talking trash and then my game elevates. I do [talk trash]. It never ends. I end it. It ends when I finish it,” said Jordan. After it was confirmed that Jeffrey had beaten his dad once in a 1v1, MJ hilariously revealed that he was not happy that his own son had just beaten him.

Where did Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan play basketball?

Jeffrey Jordan played at the University of Illinois from 2007-10 but would intern at Nike during the summer for 2009 after announcing he was leaving the team. He would eventually return but transfer to the University of Florida and would play there from 2010-12.

Marcus Jordan would play at UCF from 2009-12 but would eventually quit the team in the summer of 2012. Jeffrey, who had transferred there, had quit in January of the same year. Neither of the two would make it past the collegiate level.

