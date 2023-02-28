Michael Jordan, Who is Often Considered too Serious, once “Pranked” Penny Hardaway and Dikembe Mutombo in an All-Star Game

We all know Michael Jordan too well. We may have seen him smile, but we all know he is far too serious. So, naturally, we don’t expect him to prank people, let alone fellow all-stars. And not certainly in front of the cameras.

However, he used to. Jordan as often as he is serious has been known to be as comical. Scottie Pippen was often at the receiving end of MJ’s jokes and taunts.

But, we think this moment shared on Twitter takes the cake. It is a classic schoolboy and something we never thought we’d see MJ do.

Penny Hardaway and Dikembe Mutombo get “pantsed” by Michael Jordan!

Yes, pants-ed! like how we used to do in school. First, it is Penny Hardaway’s turn, Michael attempted to pull down Penny’s pants and it is evident that the Orlando Magic guard doesn’t like it.

And then just a year later, Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway hilariously strip Dikembe Mutombo as he gets introduced for the All-Star Game in 1997. They pull his tearaway pants down as the spotlight falls on him.

But it is hilarious, just take a look:

A year after Penny Hardaway fell victim to Michael Jordan’s prank at All-Star weekend, Penny joined forces with MJ to dish out the same treatment to Dikembe Mutombo (1997) pic.twitter.com/7Ek68dBEJH — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) February 19, 2023

Michael Jordan’s prime was in 1997

Yes, we think MJ was at the peak of his powers in 1997. It had been a full year since he came back into the league and he had already won another championship. He was about to win his 5th and nobody could do anything about it.

It was evident. And just take a look at the clip above, all Penny can do is smile and look back. He isn’t about to challenge Jordan or repeat the same on him. MJ had the league in a chokehold.

