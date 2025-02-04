“No Longer Has the Financial Incentive”: Brian Windhorst Reveals Luka Doncic Might Give Up on Lakers Over $116 Million

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (center) talks with team staff during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Luka Doncic trade left Mavericks fans in despair, as they lost their franchise player. Lakers fans aren’t exempt from the potential same emotion. Since ESPN insider Shams Charania broke the news of the trade, more details have come to light. Due to the shift in potential earnings caused by the trade, Luka may be willing to test the open market rather than sign an extension with Los Angeles.

Advertisement

NBA insider Brian Windhorst made a guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up to share an unfortunate reality for Lakers fans. The Slovenian superstar was on pace to sign a massive $345 million super max contract with the Mavericks.

That number drops to $296 million with the Lakers. Now that the financial incentive of a super-max is unavailable, Doncic may be willing to give up on the Lakers. Windhorst said,

“[Luka] gets traded to the Lakers and he has one year left. They don’t get the super-max privilege, they can’t give him that $350 million. They can offer him $100 million less. I would say to you it’s not a guarantee Luka is going to rip off a five-year deal in July. He may want to take a shorter deal because he no longer has the financial incentive to do it.”

What happens if Luka Doncic doesn't sign an extension this summer with the Lakers? "We have to just watch and see how it all plays out." —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/e7rwR9l0ff — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 4, 2025

Windhorst isn’t claiming that Doncic won’t resign with the Lakers at all. However, there is a real possibility he elects for a two-year extension rather than one for five years. The job is far from done for the Lakers as the team will need to improve their roster around Doncic.

Although Los Angeles was able to acquire Doncic, they gave up their only paint presence in Anthony Davis. There is a clear void at the center position that the team will need to fill. Windhorst believes we need to see how the Lakers perform with Luka before there is any discourse on contract negotiations.

The Lakers will have to convince Luka

The Lakers are still far from being a championship contender with their current roster. Los Angeles was 21st in defensive rating with one of the best defenders in AD. Their offense will certainly improve with Doncic, but their defense will undoubtedly suffer.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will have his hands full in his attempts to acquire the right set of talent around Doncic. Once the team begins to usher in the Doncic era with the appropriate team, the front office and ownership will then begin broaching the subject of a contract extension.

Amidst the chaos of this wild trade, Doncic’s priority may just be in playing basketball and being in the moment. The last thing he might want to think about is a new contract. The first step is the five-time All-NBA member’s return to the court from his calf injury on Christmas Day.