“No more Hookah Doncic from last summer!”: Luka Doncic looks primed and ready for take-off as he enters his $209 million  contract and prepares for EuroBasket   

The taste of a Western Conference Finals has Luka Doncic primed and ready for more! He looks fit as he laces up for Slovenia in EuroBasket.

The legend of Luka Doncic is unfolding in front of our eyes and there is no better time to be watching it than now. The last season was where he broke through the jinx of the first round.

The thorough thumping of the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals was a testament to his never give up attitude.

It was a true showcase of basketball prowess. There are no two ways about it, Luka Doncic proved that he was one of the best players in the world. Period.

Yet, doubters are showing no signs of slowing down. Questions pertaining to his weight, and his off-season antics, in particular, a picture of him smoking hookah was brought up during debates.

It looks as though this offseason, Luka went and buried his alter-ego of Hookah Doncic.

Luka Doncic looks slimmer, posts tons of workout videos, and is poised to lead Slovenia past the line!

It looks as though Luka has been putting in the work this summer as he looks to relinquish the title of Hookah Doncic. No more going easy and bullying players, now it will be destroying them with efficiency.

We might just have unlocked the most lethal player on the planet and as basketball fans, we cannot wait to see how he does. He already showed us glimpses of his form in a practice game against Italy.

Doncic was looking comfortable and slimmer than usual.

We will wait to see how Slovenia does in the Eurobasket tournament. He already pushed the team all the way to 4th place in the Olympics last year.

If this is any indication, then chances are Luka will be torching the league.

