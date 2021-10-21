“LeBron James looked in great shape during last night’s season opener against the Warriors”: Damian Lillard compliments the 36-year old’s fitness levels

Blazers star Damian Lillard compliments LeBron James for staying in great shape. The Lakers superstar, who will be turning 37- years old later this year, is still in his prime.

The LA Lakers’ season opener resulted in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. However, superstar LeBron James looked great during the game, scoring 34-points, 11-rebounds, and 5-assists. The four-time NBA champion was 56.5% from the field and 45.5% from the 3-point line.

Though the Lakers struggled with its chemistry, James made sure to put on a show at the Staples Center. The 36-year old’s season-opening performance earned him a compliment from Damian Lillard.

During the off-season, there were several rumors of Lillard joining the Lakers. As per reports, the Lakers front office tried to recruit the 6x All-Star to LA. However, Dame Time wasn’t interested in making a super team, showing Portland his loyalty.

Also read: “Gave Steph Curry oxtail, chicken, and green bananas”: When Ayesha Curry hilariously laid out the Warriors superstar’s meal plan after he dropped 62 on Damian Lillard and the Blazers

Recently, Lillard seconded a fan’s comment that complimented James for staying in great shape as he enters his 19th year in the league.

Damian Lillard praises LeBron James for staying in great shape.

There is no denying that James is a physical specimen and a force of nature. Though genetically gifted, the four-time Finals MVP has always put in the hard work in the gym, not taking anything for granted.

As per previous reports, the seventeen-time All-Star spends one million per annum to keep himself in shape. The King’s personal trainer Mike Mancias has shared James’ workout regime and diet that helps James’ legs run up and down the court.

Thus as the 2021-22 season kicked off, it was not a surprise to see the former scoring champion in his usual self. James seems to have aged like fine wine. The NBA fans on Twitter couldn’t help but take notice of the Lakers superstars’ chiseled physique, with Blazers star Damian Lillard also joining the conversation.

Also read: “Need another 50 ball from Damian Lillard tomorrow”: When the Blazers superstar dropped 61 points after Carmelo Anthony asked for 50

Though the rumors mills were buzzing with Lillard and James joining forces during the off-season, Lillard made it clear that his future was in Portland. However, the Portland point guard has always respected James’ talent and work ethic.