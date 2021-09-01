“Anthony Davis was frustrated with Dennis Schroder!” Reports reveal rift between former Laker teammates during the previous season

Anthony Davis was reportedly frustrated with the looks he was getting in the post with Dennis Schroder at point guard last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of noise in the offseason, overhauling the team’s roster completely. The move came in the wake of a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, which was enough to diminish GM Rob Pelinka’s confidence on the roster.

Last season’s elimination was a huge downturn for the legendary franchise, especially after successfully completing a championship run the season before. While prolonged injuries to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not help their cases, it seems the issue might have run deeper.

The Laker offseason started with the blockbuster trade for acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook. The Lakers also went on to sign a lot of veterans to round out the roster including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo. With Marc Gasol and young talent Talen Horton-Tucker from the previous squad, the Lakers look set to challenge for the title yet again.

Omissions from the previous squad, however, seem to have made more noise than the signings. The young core of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell were the first ones to leave. The hesitation to sign Dennis Schroder back though was the biggest takeaway from all their moves.

Dennis Schroder had earlier rejected an $84 million extension from the Lakers, only to be signed for pennies by the Celtics in free agency.

While Schroder may have made some foes in the Front Office with the contract rejection, he might have made some more on the court as well. Superstar forward Anthony Davis was reportedly unhappy with the fit alongside Schroder, claiming he wasn’t getting good looks in the post.

He had also remarked how his game with Rajon Rondo at point guard the previous year was much better in comparison. With Rondo back this season, coupled with the elite playmaking skills of newly-acquired Russell Westbrook, AD should feel much better going into next season.

While Dennis Schroder probably did not deserve the significant wage drop, he didn’t exactly help his own case by rejecting the very generous offer earlier. We hope the point guard can rejuvenate his career with the Celtics, and get back to his OKC-Thunder-form this season.