” I Know People Are Gonna Wear”: Anthony Edwards Confident His Signature Shoe with Adidas Will Prove to be a Crowd Favorite

The first edition to Anthony Edwards‘ signature line of sneakers with Adidas, the ‘AE 1’ is set to drop in the upcoming days, something that has been highly anticipated now, especially considering the leap the star has taken this season. Reacting to this, the sneaker brand has even gone ahead and made him the face of the company.

In preparation for the drop, Edwards sat down with ‘The Boardroom‘ for an interview which covered various aspects of his life. Among the many queries that were posed, the Timberwolves star was also questioned on the line of thinking behind his signature line. In response to it, he said the following.

“I’m in it, all in… I don’t want to make shoes that people might want to hoop in. Nah, I want to make shoes that I know people are gonna wear.”

Admittedly, while Edwards’ shoes have an off-beat design, it also create quite a bit of intrigue. Of course, Adidas has only added to that by just about saying he is the second coming of Michael Jordan, doing so by making it strikingly similar to Nike’s classic ‘Banned’ advertisement for the ‘Air Jordan 1s’.

Suffice it to say, there are high expectations for the shoe, as well as the player.

When will Anthony Edwards’ shoe be released?

Adidas is set to release Anthony Edwards’ shoe on the 16th of December, as per ‘Kicks on Fire’. The release will come with three initial colorways, dedicated to his mother and grandmother, with each pair set to cost $120.

Edwards’ shoes have a very off-beat design. The series of hexagon-shaped holes on the side of the shoe in particular have puzzled many. That said, as mentioned previously, the unique design has also created much intrigue as well. Further, Edwards isn’t the first of his draft class to do something flamboyant with his signature sneakers either. LaMelo Ball‘s signature line with Puma already has its third edition, one that is just as flashy as the Hornets star.

Simply put, there is a very good chance that Edwards’ shoes are a raging success.