HomeSearch

” I Know People Are Gonna Wear”: Anthony Edwards Confident His Signature Shoe with Adidas Will Prove to be a Crowd Favorite

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published December 06, 2023

" I Know People Are Gonna Wear": Anthony Edwards Confident His Signature Shoe with Adidas Will Prove to be a Crowd Favorite

Credits: USA Today Sports

The first edition to Anthony Edwards‘ signature line of sneakers with Adidas, the ‘AE 1’ is set to drop in the upcoming days, something that has been highly anticipated now, especially considering the leap the star has taken this season. Reacting to this, the sneaker brand has even gone ahead and made him the face of the company.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nicekicks/status/1730603345084125449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In preparation for the drop, Edwards sat down with ‘The Boardroom‘ for an interview which covered various aspects of his life. Among the many queries that were posed, the Timberwolves star was also questioned on the line of thinking behind his signature line. In response to it, he said the following.

“I’m in it, all in… I don’t want to make shoes that people might want to hoop in. Nah, I want to make shoes that I know people are gonna wear.”

Admittedly, while Edwards’ shoes have an off-beat design, it also create quite a bit of intrigue. Of course, Adidas has only added to that by just about saying he is the second coming of Michael Jordan, doing so by making it strikingly similar to Nike’s classic ‘Banned’ advertisement for the ‘Air Jordan 1s’.

Suffice it to say, there are high expectations for the shoe, as well as the player.

When will Anthony Edwards’ shoe be released?

Adidas is set to release Anthony Edwards’ shoe on the 16th of December, as per ‘Kicks on Fire’. The release will come with three initial colorways, dedicated to his mother and grandmother, with each pair set to cost $120.

Edwards’ shoes have a very off-beat design. The series of hexagon-shaped holes on the side of the shoe in particular have puzzled many. That said, as mentioned previously, the unique design has also created much intrigue as well. Further, Edwards isn’t the first of his draft class to do something flamboyant with his signature sneakers either. LaMelo Ball‘s signature line with Puma already has its third edition, one that is just as flashy as the Hornets star.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JustFreshKicks/status/1732098258300961215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Simply put, there is a very good chance that Edwards’ shoes are a raging success.

Share this article

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta