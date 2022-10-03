Stephen a Smith Was Under Fire for Asking Ayesha Curry to “Be a Good NBA Wife” Like Savannah James

Stephen A Smith does not shy away from a bold comment – but his comment on Ayesha Curry may have been a step too far.

Back in 2016, Ayesha Curry was well into her 6th year of marriage with Stephen Curry, and she watched her husband break the record for most wins. The Splash brother was leading from the back against Cleveland in a rematch of the 2015 finals. With a 3-1 lead in the finals, Ayesha was all but ready to celebrate with champagne.

And that moment never came, because LeBron James happened. Game 5 and Game 6 saw him take the game by the scruff of the neck. 6 had some dicey moments, with the calls seeming more favorable for a comeback. And with them becoming more apparent towards the end, Ayesha took to Twitter to blast the refs.

Stephen A. Smith caught wind of it and asked her to “shut up” politely. It’s akin to LeBron James being asked to “shut up and dribble”. Already frustrated with everything that was troubling her and her family, Mrs. Curry clapped back at the veteran sports presenter.

Once he read her tweet, Smith found it necessary to make addendums to his comments, lest they cause any more trouble. And to an extent, he was right in his explanation.

What irks the fans is why a grown man like Stephen A Smith cares about what another man’s wife tweets

In his explanation, SAS talks about how if this was LeBron’s wife or mom, he would be the butt of all things media. The media, the same career SAS works in, the same SAS who would have a field day if this was LeBron James’ wife tweeting this.

This explanation can be construed more as “Why didn’t Savannah James tweet this so that we have one more reason to hate LeBron?” While he is right about James getting flak, he’s completely wrong about what Ayesha tweeted.

Ayesha was right in expressing her feelings—the game sometime can get to you. You can be supportive of your husband behind the scenes like Savannah, or be out in the open like Ayesha—whichever works for their partner.

No grown man whose hair looks like Lego clip-on hair should worry about what another man’s wife has to tweet. She tweeted like any other sports fan would—the only thing is that this person has Curry attached to them. Stop the blame game, Stephen. You may have the same first name, but that is where the similarities stop.

